'Aakashamittayee' Cast: Details About Actors Playing Key Roles In This Malayalam Film

In the year 2017 released the much-loved Malayalam movie Akashamittayee. It was a family-drama which got a warm reception at the box-office. Its story focuses on the father-son bond and the very perspective of different families in India.

Aakashamittayee also marked the debut of famous filmmaker P.Samudrakani in Malayam Cinema, which he co-directed with M. Padmakumar. With 7.2/10IMDb ratings, Aakashamittayee turned out to be a commercial success at the Box-office.

Aakashamittayee Cast

Jayaram Subramaniam

Jayaram is a popular name in both Tamil and Malayalam Film Industry. The stellar actor has been a part of several successful films in both languages. With more than 200 films under his credit, Jayaram is also a recipient of the Padma Shri Award for his excellent contribution to the world of Indian cinema. Some of his most notable films include Swayamvara Panthal, Thooval Kottaram, and Thenali. Jayaram played the lead role in the cast of Aakashamittayee and his character name is Jayashankar in the comedy-drama.

Kalabhavan Shajohn

The next name in the Aakashamittayee cast is that of multi-faceted personality Kalabhavan Shajohn. An actor, filmmaker and a comic artist who is most remembered for his role in Drishyam. The stupendous actor made his debut as a filmmaker with Brother's Day. Some of his most popular films include Ulsaha Committee, Robot 2.0 and Shylock. Speaking of Aakashamittayee characters, Kalabhavan Shajohn essayed the role of Peethambaran in the family entertainer.

Ineya

The Vaagai Sooda Vaa fame actor Ineya is also a major part of the Aakashamittayee cast. The stunning South Indian beauty has played the role of Radhika and is the female lead in Aakashamittayee. The diva has worked in both Tamil and Malayala movies and her real name is Shruti Sawant. The Mamangam actor has a meaty role in the popular Malayalam film.

Sarayu Mohan

Next in the list of Aakashamittayee cast is Sarayu Mohan. From Malayalam movies to her successful stint on Indian Television, Sarayu Mohan has surely made a mark for herself in the entertainment world. She made her debut with the movie Kappalu Muthalali and was loved by both critics and audience for her performance. The Rajavukku Check actor has played the role of Rekha in the Malayam film Aakashamittayee. And, her character is a significant part of the Aakashamittayee cast.

Apart from these some other names who are also a part of Aakashamittayee cast are actors Balachandran Chullikadu. Irshad, Nandana Varma, Dev Prayag Hari, Suresh Krishna, and Yuvalakshmi. Aakashamittayee is a remake of Tamil film titled Appa, which released in the year 2016.

