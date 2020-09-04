Happy Birthday Mohan Joshi: 5 Iconic Marathi TV Shows That The Actor Was A Part Of

Veteran actor Mohan Joshi is one of the most prominent faces in the television and the film industry. The actor is celebrating his 75th birthday on Friday, September 4. From Gangaajal to Garv: Pride & Honour, Mohan Joshi has several unprecedented roles under his credit, be it the role of an antagonist or a companion.

During his stellar career, the Baghban actor had also forayed in the Marathi television industry to become a household name among Marathi folks. On the occasion of Mohan Joshi’s birthday, here are a few iconic Marathi shows that he has been a part of.

Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta

Directed by Satish Rajwade, Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta was a Marathi TV serial that aired on Zee Marathi between January 2012 to August 2012. Starring Mukta Barve and Swapnil Joshi in the lead roles, the plot revolved around the life of Ghanashyam Kale and Radha Desai who have a very different approach towards life.

While Ghanashayam wants to settle in the USA, Radha works for an advertising agency. Things take a sudden twist when both their parents force the duo to get married. The two eventually sign a one-year marriage contract, however, end up falling in love with each other. Mohan Joshi was seen essaying the role of Vivek Lagu and Shripad Kale in the show.

Eka Lagnachi Theesri Goshta

Directed by Vinod Lavhekar, Ek Lagnachi Theesri Goshta is the spin-off series of Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta. Starring Spruha Joshi and Umesh Kamat, the premise of both the shows remain constant. In this show, Isha and Om, two ambitious individuals, who are lawyers, build a marriage based on conditions.

But suddenly everything changes when the two fall head over heels for each other and strive to make their relationship work. Play the character of Dattaram Newale aka Datta Bhau, Mohan Joshi garnered tremendous appreciation for his headstrong role in the show.

Kahe Diya Pardes

Starring Mohan Joshi, Kahe Diya Pardes is a Marathi-Hindi language series that was broadcasted on Zee Marathi. The show presents the life of Gauri and Shiva, who are neighbours living in Mumbai. Although belonging to different states and cultures, the duo falls in love with each and fight all odds to be together. The story outlines the journey of the two protagonists who are on their own as their families do not support their relationship.

Gunda Purush Dev

Essaying the role of Mahendra Deshmukh aka Anna, Mahesh Joshi was also seen in ETV Marathi’s Gunda Purush Dev. The story of the show unfolds the metamorphosis of various people who have lost their voices due to the male dominant society. It showcases the truth about Patriarchy in Indian society.

Agnihotra

Directed by Satish Rajwade, Agnihotra was a Marathi drama mystery show that aired on Star Pravah. Released in 2009, the show featured Mohan Joshi playing the role of Chintamani Agnihotri in the show.

