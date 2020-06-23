Mohan Joshi Visits Pune And Extends Financial Help To Backstage Artists; Read Details Here

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the backstage artists who do theatrical shows have suffered a major financial hit. As the theatre shows have come to a halt for more than three months now, it has become extremely difficult for the backstage artists to earn their income. Marathi actor Mohan Joshi extended a helping hand to the backstage workers in Pune. Through his Maitri trust, he helped out the backstage artists.

Mohan Joshi helps backstage artists

Actor Mohan Joshi also interacted with them while following the rules of social distancing and maintaining proper health precautions. The interaction took place at the Balgabdharva Rangmandir. Along with Mohan Joshi, trustees of Maitri trust, Rajan Mohadikar, and Shriram Ranade were also present at the venue.

The organisation also released a press statement regarding the actor’s initiative. According to reports, the press statement read that the backstage artists were having a difficult time during the COVID-19 lockdown. It also read that their financial conditions were also not great and hence the organisation had decided to help them out.

It has been reported that Mohan Joshi’s trust will be coordinating with another trust titled Rangbhumi Sevak Sangh. A member from the Rangbhumi Sevak Sangh, Surendra Gokhale states that they are giving out ration kits and will extend the help until the Ganesh festival. Apart from Mohan Joshi, many artists like Vijay Patwardhan and Atul Pethe have joined hands to help with the cause.

After the lockdown was announced, Mohan Joshi had expressed that he was worried about the backstage artists. Many celebrities from the Marathi film industry had come forward to help the backstage artists from all across Maharashtra. They had helped the artists under the initiative titled ‘Kalakaar for Maharashtra’.

According to reports, the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Natya Parishad has decided to help backstage artists, booking clerks, managers, and others. Reports claim that the organisation helped over 800 artists as well with a sum of ₹1.20 crore.

Mohan Joshi, 74, has worked in the theatre as well as in movies. Mohan Joshi has done films in Hindi, Marathi as well as Bhojpuri. It has been reported that Mohan Joshi’s net worth is more than $1 million.

