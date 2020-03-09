Harbhajan Singh Aces CSK Lingo, Drops 'Valimai' & 'Annatthe' References As IPL Draws Near

Ace cricketer and commentator Harbhajan Singgh made fans go crazy on Twitter when he tweeted in Tamil. In his tweet, the Chennai Super Kings player gave an update to his fans that he and the team have already started practicing for the upcoming IPL season. But the spinner not only gave his fans a CSK update but also made some famous Tollywood references that made his fans go crazy.

Harbhajan Singh gets thumbs up from Tollywood fans

Harbhajan Singh had Chennai Super Kings fans celebrating when he announced that he is joining the team once again. But now Harbhajan Singh’s new tweet is making fans go crazy. But this time, these fans are not only CSK supporters but Tollywood lovers as well.

This entire incident started with Harbhajan Singh gave his fans an update about his IPL team Chennai Super Kings. In his tweet, Harbhajan Singh added several Tamil film and movie star references. Take a look at Harbhajan Singh’s tweet.

Harbhajan Singh’s tweet roughly translates to, “We have come to Chennai to play IPL. This IPL season we are a strong team.” Furthermore, Harbhajan Singh also talked about Chennai Super Kings’ captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The spinner also used Ajith Kumar’s film Valimai as a reference.

Harbhajan Singh also added two major references in his tweet. These references are about South superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. In his tweet, Harbhajan Singh mentioned Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe and Kamal Haasan’s film Thalaivan Irukkindran. Check out some fan reactions to Harbhajan Singh's tweet here.

