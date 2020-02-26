Yogi Babu To Star In Tamil Superstar Ajith's Next Film 'Valimai'

Yogi Babu is well-recognized as one of the best comedy actors from the South Indian film industry. He will soon be seen on the big screen in the upcoming thriller, Cocktail. Back in 2019, Yogi Babu also starred alongside superstar Ajith in the massively popular Tamil movie, Viswasam. Now, according to the latest reports, Yogi will once again work with Ajith in his next film, Valimai. Yogi Babu also shared the news on his own social media page, confirming the reports.

Yogi Babu will star alongside superstar Ajith for his next film, Valimai

Above is the post that Yogi Babu shared on his social media page. The post contained pictures of a news report that revealed that Yogi Babu would be working alongside Ajith in the upcoming film, Valimai. As the reports were retweeted by Yogi Babu himself, they can be considered as authentic.

Reports also confirmed that Ajith's next film will be directed by H Vinoth. These reports are also the first casting announcements from the upcoming film. Previous reports had claimed that the film would also star Huma Qureshi as the female lead, however, the actor was not mentioned in the reports shared by Yogi. Yogi Babu previously worked alongside Ajith in three other Tamil films, which are Veeram, Vedhalam, and Viswasam.

Reportedly, Ajith will play the role of a police officer in Valimai. Ajith has also allegedly lost weight to play the role and has dyed his hair black. The movie will be produced by Boney Kapoor. Director H Vinoth previously worked with Ajith in the hit Tamil film, Nerkonda Paarvai. Shooting for Valimai has already begun, with scenes being filmed in both Chennai and Hyderabad. The music for the film will be given by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

