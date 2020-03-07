Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Shoot Stalled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Rajinikanth, who recently made headlines after he appeared on Bear Grylls' show, is currently gearing up to work on his 168th film titled Annaatthe. The film is directed by Siruthai Siva. According to the media reports, it was said that the shooting of the film began at Ramojirao Film city in Hyderabad, and it is progressing smoothly. Recently, according to the reports of an online portal, the shooting of Annaatthe has been cancelled due to the spreading of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Rajinikanth and team postpone Annaatthe movie shoot

The two schedules of Annaatthe have reportedly been completed and the team was planning to shoot in Kolkata and Pune next. However, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in India, it has been reported that Annaatthe team has cancelled all the shooting schedules in the Northern states of India.

Reports also suggest that the shooting schedules in Hyderabad will not be rescheduled and they would continue the shooting in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The Hyderabad shooting schedules would reportedly be completed in two months. In the recent past, media reports suggested that the whole schedule of the movie Annaatthe would be wrapped by April 2020.

Annaathe is helmed by Siruthai Seva and produced by Sun Pictures. The film will reportedly revolve around the story of a brother and his love for his younger sister. Annaatthe will feature megastar Rajinikanth going to extremes extents to ensure his sister is safe. The film was announced back in October 2019 and reportedly started its filming back in January 2020. The makers of the film had announced Rajinikanth's 168th film on social media back in October 2019 itself even though a title wasn't finalized.

Besides superstar Rajinikanth, Annaatthe will also feature an ensemble cast of Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish in pivotal roles. It is expected that Annaathhe will release in Diwali 2020 even though the official date hasn't been finalized yet.

