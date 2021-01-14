'He Is Not Dil Raju, But Kill Raju': 'Krack' Movie Distributor Srinu Slams V Producer

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti/Pongal, the audience has been waiting to watch a movie in theatres during the festival. As the cinema opens in the South state with 100% occupation, various movies have been released to gain revenue over the holidays. Vijay's movie Master hit the theatre a day before the festival and Ram Potheneni's Red will release on the day of the festival. Now there has been a controversy going around about theatre blockage by producer Dil Raju.

Dil Raju and Kill Raju Controversy

While two huge films are releasing around the same days, there have been issues with sharing the theatres amongst the distributors. According to IBtimes, Krack movie distributor Warangal Srinu has accused Dil Raju of blocking theatres and removing his film for Vijay's release. In a press meet, he expressed his anger and said that Dil Raju should be renamed as Kill Raju. He was quoted saying, "He is not Dil Raju anymore, but 'Kill' Raju -- killing the revenue of movies he doesn't own. The same producer had stated that dubbed movies cannot get a huge release in the Nizam area during festivals. Now, as he shares the revenue for Master, he has turned the situation in his own favour."

Krack movie distributor Srinu took out his anger because producer Dil Raju holds a huge number of theatres in Nizam and Vishakapatnam. Srinu also talked about starting a movement from the distributors' side just like Independence Movement to stop the ongoing controversy. He even accused Raju of replacing the movie Krack with Vijay's Master even after talking to him about it. Nizam area theatres have already replaced the movie which is upsetting the Telugu filmmakers. When other distributors approached Dil Raju, he responded in a manner that further created drift amongst them. There has been no update on Dil Raju's reaction to the ongoing controversy.

Krack Movie

The movie stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani and is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It is a Telugu action film that was helmed by B.Madhu. The movie released on January 9, 2021. Check out the trailer here.

