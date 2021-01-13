Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Reviews: Fans Call The Movie 'a Complete Action Entertainer'

Thalapathy Vijay's fans have been waiting for a long time for his film Master to release in theatres and today, on January 13, it has hit the big screens. The excitement around the film is huge because it features two of the biggest names in South Indian cinema, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The action thriller has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. Read on to know the reviews of the film and what audiences feel about watching their favorite stars on screen after so long.

Vijay's Master reviews

The craze around the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is huge and Master has been trending on Twitter for the past few days as well. Even though the movie released just a few hours ago, people have flooded Twitter with their reviews for the action thriller. A Twitter user stated that the film has the right mix of ingredients and works as Vijay's as well as director Lokesh's film. Overall, the film is engaging and he also added that Vijay Sethupathi has done great work.

#Master is a superbly mounted star vehicle that has just the right mix of ingredients to work both as Vijay's film and Lokesh's as well. Mostly engaging despite the slightly over drawn second half. Apart from Thalapathy's effervescent screen presence, this is VJS'S show 🔥 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 13, 2021

Another fan of Vijay's took to social media and declared the film a blockbuster saying that it's a complete action-packed commercial entertainer. Talking about Thalapathy Vijay's performance, he wrote that his screen presence is an unparalleled one. You can see the tweet here.

#Master- An Complete Action Commercial Entertainer 😍👌



Thalaivan Scene by Scene thuki sapudrar🔥🔥🔥 His Screen presence is unparalleled one 😎



Thank you @Dir_Lokesh bro for this Complete Commercial package 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/LNoRq5BDzv — MãÑØJ💙 (@sachinnManoj) January 13, 2021

Not just reviews, many users took to Twitter to post the frenzy of people outside cinema halls as well. Large crowds can be seen gathered outside theatres and some ardent fans of the superstar can be seen dancing as well as waiting to watch their beloved hero's film. A Twitter user called Thalapathy Vijay the 'next big thing' as he shared a video of people outside a cinema hall. You can see it here.

Few video clips got leaked. Corona pandemic still exists. Yet still he pulled audience of all age groups including women to the theatres. Thalapathy Vijay is the next big thing! 🏆#Master #MasterFilm #MasterPongal @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/JQlzNfqGxh — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) January 13, 2021

Another Twitter user by the name of Rajasekar tweeted about the first half of the action film and stated that Vijay pulls off the role of a cool drunkard professor really well and Vijay Sethupathi is also amazing in the movie. He even wore about the film's music composer and cinematographer calling them the two silent heroes of the film. You can see his tweets here.

#Master first half - Fantastic! Kudos Thalapathy Vijay for accepting this content-driven action entertainer. This is the way going forward. He nails it as the cool dude drunkard professor. @VijaySethuOffl as Bhavani is just 🔥🔥 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 13, 2021

#Master first half - @anirudhofficial 's score and @sathyaDP 's visuals elevating each and every mass scene. They are the two silent heroes. — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 13, 2021

Another movie-goer called the film a sure-shot blockbuster and wrote about the superb performances of the two leads. He even mentioned actor Mahendran and stated that it is a strong comeback for him. Other tweets focused on the director's work and called it extraordinary and engaging, while others mentioned that there are no dull moments in the film.

#Master very well directed film by @Dir_Lokesh Extraordinary presentation @anirudhofficial gripping d film RR terrific #Vijay sir very youthful,n beautiful done great performence n proved he is d MASTER .But for Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl nobody can replace it frame by frame. — T Siva (@TSivaAmma) January 13, 2021

Halfway through #Master. Thoroughly engaging half with all things falling into place. Superbly written by @Dir_Lokesh, who packs in loads of sequences that will make fans go amok. No dull moment. Lokesh keeps up his promise. Indeed, this is #ThalapathyVijay we've not seen before. — George (@VijayIsMyLife) January 13, 2021

While most of the people appreciated the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial, some even stated that the first half was terrific, but the second half was stretched and was average if compared to the first half. It has also been mentioned that Anirudh's score has brought life to the film and the performances are great. See the tweets here.

#Master : Terrific 1st half , followed by average 2nd half. Lokesh’s sparkled only at some parts, Anirudh’s score is life to the film, Vijay and VJS did a great job.



The 2nd half could’ve been better and at least 30 Mins could’ve been chopped. Overall it is a one time watch. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) January 13, 2021

#Master - 3/5



Decent 1st Half & Average 2nd Half. Thalapathy & Makkal Selvan Performance Theriii. VJS Humor Works Well. Ani's BGM Topnotch. Some Lags In Both 1st Half & 2nd Half. Malavika 😑 Nadippe Varalaye. Metro, Jail & VJ-VJS Climax Fight 🔥🔥🔥Once Watchable. — Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) January 13, 2021

