Marathi Actor Shashank Ketkar's Funny Collage Leaves Fans In Splits; See Pic

Marathi actor Shashank Ketkar aptly knows how to entertain his fans amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Instagram, he was seen following the recent Face App trend. For those unaware, this application allows one to look much older, along with it, one can also make themselves appear as your opposite gender by using few tools.

Shashank Ketkar’s funny Instagram post

Shashank Ketkar used the application to create two different versions of his face. One of them sees the actor’s aged face while the other version features his face appear like a woman. As soon as the picture was uploaded on social media, it created a lot of buzz. Shashank Ketkar’s post features him sharing the collage of his original face and the recreated versions made by the digital application.

The post made his fans burst out in laughter and the caption was on-point too. He shared the picture writing, “My female school friend and her father”. His fans couldn’t help themselves from commenting on the funny pun made by him. While some asked him if they are triplets, others dropped laughing emoticons on the post. Have a look at how fans are a reaction on Shashank Ketkar’s funny post here:

What is next in store for Shashank Ketkar?

On the professional front, Shashank was last seen on the silver screens in 31 Divas. The movie was helmed by Ashish Bhelkar. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Makarand who goes through extreme struggles to get an opportunity to fulfill his dream by making a movie. However, one incident brings in a tremendous change in his plan.

The actor will next feature in Goshta Eka Paithanichi. Helmed by Shantanu Ganesh, the Marathi film is bankrolled jointly by Akshay Bardapurkar, Abhayanand Singh and Piiyush Singh under the banners of Lakeside Productions, Planet Marathi Production and Golden Ratio Films. Starring Sayali Sanjeev, Suvrat Joshi and Shashank Ketkar, the movie essays the story of a woman who has dreams to buy a car, or to own an expensive Paithani saree. The teaser of the movie has created a lot of buzz among viewers. Check it out here:

