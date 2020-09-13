Nithya Menen Romantic Songs That Should Be Added To Your Playlist; See List

South actor Nithya Menen has carved a niche for herself across Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. She entered the acting world merely as a child and has now garnered several unprecedented roles under her credit. She is lauded by fans for her acting prowess and onscreen presence. Here are listed down a few romantic numbers of the actor that are perfect to listen in this weather and should be added to your playlist.

Yenno Yenno

Yenno Yenno is a romantic number from the 2015 Telugu movie Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju. The love song is crooned by Karthik and Chinmayee. Starring Sharawand and Nitya Menon, Yenno Yenno shows the electrifying chemistry between the duo. It is a simple, lovely and heart touching melancholy that essays the fairy tale with a quirky rhythm that keeps viewers hooked.

Mazhai Varum

Featuring Nithya Menen and Nani, Mazhai Varum is a soft love song from the film Veppam. Sung by Suzanne D’Mello, the music was composed by Joshua Sridhar. The song Mazhai Varum was penned down by Na Muthukamar. The song aptly describes that the path of love is slippery and one needs to learn how to balance themselves to maintain their relationship.

Hrudayam Kannulatho

Hrudayam Kannulatho is another romantic number from Nithya Menen starrer 100 Days Of Love. Composed by Govind Menon, the song features the quirky chemistry between south heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya. Not only that, but Nithya has crooned the song herself with Vijay Prakash. The heart-touching song was penned down by lyricist Krishna Chaitanya. Check out the song here:

Mental Manadhil

Crooned by AR Rahman and Jonita Gandhi, Mental Manadhil is a fun and breezy song that explains the desires of young hearts. Along with it, this song gives viewers an additional overdose of effervescence with the soulful lyrics written by Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman. Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen can be seen living life to the fullest in the music video of the song.

Oh Priya Priya

Oh Priya Priya is a song from the 2012 Telugu movie Ishq. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the movie was produced by Vikram Goud and it features Nitin and Nithya Menen in the lead role. The music of this romantic song is composed by Anoop Rubes and it features both the lead actors sharing cute moments together.

