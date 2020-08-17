Nithya Menen Pours Love On 'Breathe' Star Abhishek Bachchan As He Recovers From COVID-19

On Sunday, August 16, actor Nithya Menen took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures featuring her Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan. To shower love on Abhishek Bachchan as he recovered from COVID-19, Nithya Menen wrote a short caption, which read, "More laughter on sets #BreatheIntoTheShadows". She tagged Junior Bachchan and added, "glad you're better". In the candid BTS photos, the Breathe co-stars were seen posing with all smiling faces. Scroll down to have a look.

Nithya Menen's post for Breath co-star Abhishek Bachchan

The post garnered more than 192k likes (and is still counting) within a few hours. Meanwhile, many from her 2.7 M followers flooded the comments section with heart-eye and red-heart emoticons. On the other side, a few of her fans praised her performance in the web-series.

Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan reached home from Nanavati Hospital on August 8 after recovering from COVID-19 and shared notes of gratitude for all his fans and followers who wished well for him. One of his recent video posts featured the screenshots of the sweetest messages on social media that his fans sent as they prayed for his speedy recovery and cheered for him while he was at the hospital. The Dhoom actor seems spellbound by the love as he captioned the video, "Words will never be enough. Thank you all."

Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL. ðŸ™ðŸ½#ABCrew pic.twitter.com/QwwtsZzij9 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 10, 2020

Details of Breath: Into The Shadows

Apart from Nithya Menen and Abhishek Bachchan, the Amazon Prime Video's web-series also featured Amit Sadh in the lead. An emotional thriller, which is the sequel to Amazon Prime's popular series Breathe, is directed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under his production banner Abundantia Entertainment. The web-series started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 10, 2020, onwards. Amit Sadh reprised his titular character of senior inspector Kabir Sawant while Nithya Menen and Abhishek Bachchan played the parents of a lost girl.

Nithya Menen's projects

Apart from the web-series, Nithya's last Bollywood project was Mission Mangal, which starred Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi along with Akshay Kumar in the lead. Meanwhile, she was last seen in the Mysskin directorial Psycho. Udhayanidhi Stalin was playing the lead character of a blind man while Aditi Rao Hydari also essayed a significant character.

