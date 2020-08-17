Nithya Menen Won Several Awards In Her Career, Here's The List 

Nithya Menen has been in the film industry for about 10 years now. She debuted in a Malayalam movie titled Angel John. Since then, Nithya has done many films in various languages. Some of her best works are Mission Mangal, Ustad Hotel, Mersal and Ala Modalaindi. Nithya Menen has also won several nominations and awards for her work in the film industry, Read here to know more about it here.

Nithya Menen's awards and accolades

Filmfare Awards South

Winner Filmfare Award- Best Supporting Actress for Mersal (2017)

Winner Special Award- Critics Award for Best Actress for Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju (2015)

Winner Filmfare Award - Best Actress for Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde (2013

Nandi Awards

Winner-Special Jury Award for Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju (2015)

South Indian International Movie Awards

Winner- SIIMA-Critics-Best Actress OK Kanmani (2015)

Nithya Menen awards (nominations)

Filmfare Awards South

Nominee: Filmfare Award: Tamil Film Industry-Best Actress: OK Kanmani (2015)

Nominee: Filmfare Award: Telugu Film Industry Best Actress: Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju (2015)

Nominee: Filmfare Award: Telugu Film Industry Best Actress: Ala Modalaindi (2011)

Nominee: Filmfare Award: Best Female Playback Singer: Ala Modalaindi (2011) for Ammammo Ammo

​​​​​​IIFA Utsavam

Nominee: Telugu Cinema: Best Actress in a Leading Role: Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju (2015)

South Indian International Movie Awards

Nominee: SIIMA- TamilBest Actress: Mersal (2017)

Nominee: SIIMA- TamilBest Actress: OK Kanmani (2015)

Vijay Awards

Nominee: Jury Award for Best Actress: Malini 22 (2013)

On the work front

Nithya Menen was last seen in Breathe: Into the Shadows. This TV series premiered on Amazon Prime video on July 10, 2020, and has been getting a lot of attention. This series features Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles along with Nithya. This series is based on a man whose daughter is kidnapped by a psychopath. Directed by Mayank Sharma Breathe: Into the Shadows has a 7.7-star rating on IMDb. Now she will be seen in films like Ommomme, Ravi Varma, Aaram Thirukalpana, and Appaavin Meesai. In the film Appaavin Meesai, she will be seen in a lead role along with Nassar, Cheran, Pasupathy and Salim Kumar. The story of this film is written by Rohini who also is the director of the film.

