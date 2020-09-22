'Dhoomdhadaka' Marathi Movie Cast: Ashok Saraf, Mahesh Kothare Play Key Characters

Dhoomdhadaka is a Marathi comedy movie that was released in the year 1985. The movie was directed by Mahesh Kothare. The comedy flick is a remake of the 1964 Tamil movie, Kaadhalika Neramallai. The film was also remade in Telugu and was titled Preminchi Choodu, the 1966 Hindi film, Pyaar Kiye Ja, and the 1979 Kannada film, Preethi Madu Tamashe Nodu. The movie was well-received by the audiences due to its rib-tickling comedy scenes and the performances by the lead cast members. Here is all you need to know about the cast of the movie.

Dhoomdhadaka Marathi movie cast

Mahesh Kotare as Mahesh

Mahesh is an Indian actor, director, and producer of Hindi and Marathi movies. He is known for movies like Raja Aur Runk, Mere Laal, and Chota Bhai. He also made the first Marathi movie in 3D titled Zapatlela 2.

In this movie which he has also directed, he plays Mahesh who is an employee under the greedy Dhanaji Wakade. Mahesh is in love with Dhanaji's daughter Gauri and wishes to marry her. He takes the help of his friend Ashok to help him marry Gauri.

Ashok Saraf as Ashok

Ashok is an Indian actor and comedian, well-known for his contribution to the Marathi film industry. He has received the Maharashtra government award for the movie Pandu Havaldar. He is further known for his comedy flicks like Ek Daav Bhutacha, Gammat Jammat, and Ashi Hi Banava.

Ashok essays the role of Ashok in the movie who is the close friend of Mahesh. He disguises himself as the wealthy father of Mahesh to trick Dhanaji. He himself is in love with Dhanaji's other daughter, Seema.

Nivedita Joshi as Gauri

Nivedita is known for her work in the Hindi and Marathi film industry in the 1980s and 1990s. She is married to actor Ashok Saraf. She currently plays the lead role in the show, Agabai Sasubai.

Gauri is the daughter of Dhanaji. She is in love with her father's employee, Mahesh, and wishes to marry him. But her father is against their match since Mahesh is of low social status.

Surekha Aishwarya Rane as Seema

She is known for movies like Bhatak Bhavani, Loyal Servant, and Bhannat Bhanu. She plays Gauri's sister in the movie. She is in love with Ashok and wishes to marry him.

