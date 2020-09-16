'Winter In Vail' Filming Location: Here Is Where The Hallmark Movie Was Shot

The movie Winter In Vail marked the first film of the Hallmark network's Winterfest. The movie was amongst the list of other films that were released by the network in the winter season. The film was directed by Terry Ingram who has also been credited with directing other TV movies. The film starred Lacey Chabart, Tyler Hynes, Chris W Cook, Bud Klasky, Sage Kitchen, Lianna Shannon and Greg Lawson in the pivotal roles. The DVD release date of the movie was on January 4, 2020. The plot of the movie revolves around an event planner, Chesea who unexpectedly inherits a huge chalet in Vail, Colorado wherein she embarks on a relationship with Owen, a local contractor. Here is all you need to know about the Winter In Vail filming location.

Where was the movie Winter In Vail filmed?

When it comes to small-budgeted movies like Winter In Vail, shooting location may form a constraint. Movies like Winter In Vail which are released through Hallmark are bankrolled by independent and small production houses which cannot be shot in humongous Hollywood studios. These movies are usually shot in indoor sets. The makers of the movie have shot some major chunks of it in places like Vail and some portions of Canada. The majority of the scenes in the film was shot in the lovely town of Vail, in Colorado.

The opening scene of the movie itself showcases the beautiful Children's Fountain which is one of the main attractions of the place. One of the scenes in the movie also showcases a glimpse of Vail's Covered Bridge. According to a news report in Cinemaholic, the director of the movie also wanted to shoot a skiing scene in Vail but the idea had to be cancelled since Lacey struggled with skiing.

Winter In Vail is also shot in Calgary

The other places where the movie was shot includes The Vail Square, the Kemo Sabe and the Bell Tower. The fans also got some picturesque locales of the town of Vail since some of the shots were taken through a drone shot and gave a complete glimpse of the entire town. Apart from Vail, Winter In Vail was also shot in the Calgary city of Canada.

