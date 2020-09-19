Nayanthara To Keerthy Suresh: What Were South Celebs Up To In The Week Gone By? Find Out

This week saw many actors from the South Indian film industry update their fans with their fun activities. Be it spending happy time with their family, their getaways, or photoshoots, these celebs knew how to ring in the week in a fun-filled manner. These celebs unleashed their fun side to their fans which left them wanting for more. Take a look at what these adored celebrities from the South Indian film industry were busy doing this weekend.

Here is what the celebs from the South film industry were up to this weekend

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj recently shared an adorable picture of his pet dog Zorro sleeping peacefully in the lap of his wife, Supriya Menon Prithviraj. Supriya can be seen all smiles for the lovely frame as she is donning a casual purple attire. The Aiyaa actor captioned the picture stating, 'Wake me up when it’s time for munchies' along with a dog emoji. It seems it was all about a family bonding time for the actor this week. Take a look at the post.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha stunned all her fans with a beautiful monochrome picture of hers from a recent photoshoot. The Oh Baby actor can be seen donning a sleeveless knotted collar jumpsuit. She can be seen posing with her eyes closed, adding a vintage touch to the picture. The actor captioned the same along with a black and white heart emojis. Take a look at the same.

Rashmika Mandana

Rashmika is often known for her positive social media updates and her recent post was no different. She spoke about how she just wants to remain optimistic and cheerful. The Dear Comrade actor further stated how no one has seen her 'bad days' or 'mood swings' as she has already known that there’s so much in the world that’s happening. The actor wrote a heartwarming message for her fans which said that she does not want to be known as their favourite actor but instead she wants to be called their favourite family.

Keerthy Suresh

The Penguin actor gave a glimpse of her 'Fam-Jam' wherein she along with her family can be seen playing different instruments. The actor can be seen playing the violin while sporting a printed kurta. Take a look.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara rang in her beau Vignesh Shivan's birthday in Goa. Vignesh also shared a beautiful picture with his ladylove. Take a look.

