Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares A Digital Portrait Created By Mohammed Muzammil; See Post

Aurangzeb actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram on Monday, September 14, 2020, to share a lovely family portrait of his family. The portrait shared by the actor was done digitally by an Architecture student Mohammed Muzammil. The post has been garnering heaps of praise and also Muzammil is getting several requests to do the same.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj shared a digital portrait of him and his family. In the picture one can notice Prithviraj’s daughter, Alankrita, sitting on her grandfather Sukumaran’s lap, while Mallika Sukumaran cuddles Indrajith’s daughter Nakshatra. One can also see Indrajith and Prithviraj posing with their respective spouses and Indrajith’s eldest daughter, Prarthana. They all can be seen all dressed up in stunning attires and are all smile to the camera.

Along with the picture, Prithviraj also went on to the pen a lovely caption with the post. He wrote, “I wish with a smiley emoji and a red heart emoji”. The actor also went on to thank Muzammil for the portrait. He wrote, “Thank you @__muzu”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went on to comment all things nice on the post. The post also received several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users were stunned seeing this lovely portrait, while some went on to praise Muzammil for his job. Take a look at a few comments below.

For the unknown, actor Sukumaran died in 1997 and his picture was digitally painted into a family photograph by architecture student Mohammed Muzammil. Taking about the same, the architecture student revealed to The Hindu that Prithviraj never shied about how much he misses his father. He has also gone on to talk about his admiration for him. Hence Muzammil went on to digitally add Sukumaran’s picture in the family portrait and it turned out to be very well. He also added that he is very happy that Prithviraj shared the picture on Instagram. Muzammil also revealed that he has been flooded with requests to create such digital portraits.

On the work front

Prithviraj was last seen in Koshiyum Ayyappanum. The action thriller film also featured Biju Menon in the lead role. The film released on February 7, 2020, and managed to make a good number at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Aadujevitham, which is helmed and written by Blessy.

