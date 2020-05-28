'Bigil' Movie Cast's Net Worth Proves They Are 'Gangsters' Even In The Film Industry; Read

The movie Bigil was released in the year 2019. It is a Tamil language sports action film. The movie is directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment. Actor Vijay has a dual role in the movie, that of a son and a father. It traces the story of a gangster trying to becoming a coach of a female football team and also handling rivalry from other gangs. Bigil cast includes Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Amritha Aiyer along with others.

Thalapathy Vijay as Michael/Rayappan/Bigil

Thalapathy Vijay has a dual role in the movie Bigil. His characters' names are Rayappan and Michael Rayappan. Michael is a mobster and former footballer who decides that he will coach a women's football team when their coach gets attacked. He also is hunted by some rivals of himself and his father Rayappan, who thirst for revenge. Thalapathy Vijay's net worth, as he is one of the most popular actors of the Tamil industry, is $56 million i.e. ₹424 Crores as of 2020, as per a net worth source.

Nayanthara as Angel

Nayanthara plays the role of Angel Aasirvatham. Angel is Michael's love interest in the movie. She is a physiotherapist who has the habit of refusing any groom at the last minute because of her love for Michael. Angel supports him through his coaching and the way the team protested against him. She accompanied the team as the team's physiotherapist. Nayanthara, also being a well-known name of the industry, has the net worth of $10 Million i.e. ₹75 Crores as of 2020, says a net worth site.

Jackie Shroff as J. K. Sharma

Jackie Shroff plays the role of All India Football Federation president J. K. Sharma. Sharma was forced by Rayappan to include Michael in the football team in the past. When he comes back as the female team coach, Sharma tries to take revenge for his humiliation from him. He sends armed assailants against him. Jackie Shroff, being a celebrated actor of the entertainment industry, has the net worth of $26 Million i.e. ₹197 Crores in 2020.

Kathir as Kathir

Actor Kathir plays the role of Kathir, who is the former coach of the football team. Kathir was also Michael's teammate when he used to play. When Kathir and Michael get attacked by Daniel one day, Kathir gets injured. He then suggests Michael as the coach of the team. Actor Kathir's net worth as of 2020 is $10 Million i.e. ₹75 Crores.

Amritha Aiyer as Thendral

Amritha Aiyer plays the character of Thendral. Thendral is the captain of the female football team. Thendral gets kidnapped by Daniel, who tries to inject her with drugs but she is rescued by Michael. She is shown as a strong captain and constantly in support of her team. Her net worth, as per a news source, is $0.3 Million i.e. ₹2 Crores

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

