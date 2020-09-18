Hero Gayab Mode On Cast: Details About The Cast Of Upcoming Superhero Show

During the lockdown shooting of movies and TV shows were halted because of the pandemic. As the shooting of films and movies started, various new TV shows made their way to the television screen. Sab TV also announced that they will be launching a new TV serial titled Hero Gayab Mode On. The promo of the show was launched by the makers on social media in the month of April. A new promo of the show was released today on the official Instagram account of the Sab TV. As the new promo dropped on Instagram, people have been wondering about the Hero Gayab Mode On cast. For all the people who are curious to know about the Hero Gayab Mode On serial cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Hero Gayab Mode On cast

Randeep Rai

According to a report by IWM Buzz, popular TV actor Randeep Rai might be playing the lead role in Hero Gayab Mode On serial cast. He became a household name with his performance in Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. The report mentioned that he is speculated to play this role of an invisible superhero in Hero Gayab Mode On serial cast. Several fans of Randeep Rai have also been saying that the superhero in the new promos is Randeep Rai himself. The netizens have been flooding the comments section of the new promo with Randeep Rai being the lead in Hero Gayab Mode On cast.

Nitesh Pandey

According to IWM Buzz, Nitesh Pandey has bagged an interesting role in the Hero Gayab Mode On cast. The popular TV actor is currently seen in the TV show Indiawali Maa. The report mentioned that he is confirmed for playing a crucial role in the upcoming show and he has an interesting role too. The report also added that his character will be of a loud and miser person.

Hero Gayab Mode On

The full Hero Gayab Mode On cast has not been announced but the new promo has increased the curiosity of the viewers about the show. From the looks of promo, the plot of Hero Gayab Mode On is expected to be based on a man who can be invisible by using a magical ring. The show is expected to go on air in November this year.

Promo Image Credits: Sab TV Instagram

