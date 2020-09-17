'Time Enna Boss': What Time Does The Web Series Release On Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is all set to release new Tamil web series Time Enna Boss. The trailer of Time Enna Boss was released recently by the makers. It has been receiving a huge response from the audience. The upcoming webs series is a rib-tickling comedy series with a unique concept of Time Travel.

Time Enna Boss features several talented actors like Robo Shankar, Alexandar Babu, Bharath Niwas, Priya Bhavanishankar, Karunakaran, Sajnana Sarthy and Mamathi Chaari in key roles. Fans of the upcoming comedy series are eagerly waiting for Time Enna Boss release.

A lot of people have been wondering about the Time Enna Boss release time on Amazon Prime. For all the people who are curious about Time Enna Boss release date and time, here is everything you need to know about it.

Time Enna Boss release date

The upcoming Tamil sitcom Time Enna Boss will be releasing on Friday, September 18, 2020, i.e. tomorrow.

Release time on Amazon Prime

Time Enna Boss release time is not yet announced but the show is likely to be released at midnight IST like its other Indian shows. As the show is in the Tamil language, the Time Enna Boss release time will be 12 am IST. Several web series on Amazon Prime release at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET and 12:30 pm IST. While some series also release at 7 pm IST.

About Time Enna Boss

Time Enna Boss is one of the highly anticipated Tamil sitcoms of this year. The plot of the series revolves around an average IT guy who ends up sharing his apartment with four random time travellers from different time periods, as they accidentally get trapped in present-day Chennai. This unique scenario is bound to leave the audience in splits. The comedy of errors based on time travel has also increased the curiosity of netizens.

Time Enna Boss is produced by Kavithalayaa Productions. Pushpa Kandaswamy, MD Kavithalaya in a media statement said that the concept of Time Enna Boss is unique and innovative. It will take the audience on a refreshing journey of time travel with lots of laughter, fun and heartwarming moments. Here is a look at Time Enna Boss trailer.

Time Enna Boss new series trailer

Promo Image Credits: Sanjana Sarathy Instagram

