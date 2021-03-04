Himansh Kohli Recalls Cute Fights As Sister Disha Ties Knot: 'I'm Surrounded By Emotions'

Himansh Kohli's sister, Disha Kohli tied the knot with businessman Abhay Malhotra in a close-knit ceremony on February 28 in Delhi. Days after the wedding festivities were over, Kohli took to his Instagram and posted pics from the intimate affair. He then penned a lengthy heartfelt note as he recalled his fond memories with his sister. In his emotional note, Himansh wrote, "Disha,

the time has flown so fast. I still look at this picture and wonder how far you and I as siblings have come. If someone taught me how to smile the best way possible, it has always been you, my baccha."

The Yaariyan actor added that he can't express how happy he was when he came across the life partner his sister has chosen. He admitted that now since a new phase of life has begun; it will hurt to see the attention being divided. "Because as a brother, I'm surrounded by a lot of emotions," he remarked.

Himansh recalled his surprisingly great journey and reminisced the innumerable cute fights he had with his sister till now. He continued that he got the maximum attention from Disha and thanked the stars since his dearest sister has found her perfect match. "I wish you and Abhay a great married life ahead. Love you, my precious," Himansh concluded.

Himansh pens an emotional note for his sister, Disha

In Himansh Kohli's Instagram pic, the brother-sister duo posed for the camera post the wedding rituals. Himansh's post also gave a sneak peek into the exquisite decor at the marriage venue. While he sported a pink raw silk sherwani, his sister dolled up in a ravishing red lehenga. She completed her look with heavy makeup and accessories. Another video of the duo surfaced on the internet in which they greeted the paps. Disha held her brother's hand and flaunted her attire.

It was a few days ago when the family kick-started the wedding festivities. Himansh shared glimpses of his sister's Haldi ceremony and wrote, "Disha Got Her Haldi Right!". In the video, the Sweetiee weds NRI actor danced to the tunes of Kabira with Disha, and the entire family later joined them.

