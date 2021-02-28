Hina Khan Reveals First Time She Felt Like A Star, Insists She Is An 'ordinary Person'

Hina Khan is best known for the role of 'Akshara Singhania' in one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With appearing in many television shows and reality shows, Hina Khan has become one of the most popular faces in the television industry in the past decade. In one of her past interviews, Hina Khan revealed the first time she felt like a star. Read more on Hina Khan’s trivia.

The first time Hina Khan felt like a star

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan revealed her ‘firsts’ like her first job, first celebrity encounter, first designer wear, etc. When asked about the first time she felt like a star, Hina Khan said she never felt like a star and she still did not feel like a star. She said she was a very ‘ordinary’ girl and she did not want to feel like a star. She revealed the time when she was partying with her friends on a Saturday night in a club and while everyone was dancing she caught a few people who looked at her and captured her on their camera. Khan said that it was in that particular moment she felt that she just wanted to be an ordinary person and moments like that got on her nerves.

Sneak Peek of Hina Khan's videos on Instagram

Hina Khan is one of the most followed Indian television celebrities on Instagram with 11.4 million users following her. Apart from sharing snapshots from her professional life and photoshoots, Khan also treats her followers by participating in trending challenges on social media. A few days back Khan jumped on the viral silhouette challenge bandwagon and the fans went gaga on her racy video. Hina Khan added to her Instagram reels in which she was seen dancing to the song Put Your Head on My Shoulder. She wore a blue denim jacket over a shirt and shorts and sported red lipstick to compliment her look. As the red filter turned on, Hina confidently flaunted her sensual dance moves. Check out the video here-

Know about Hina Khan's shows and other works

After her successful debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai(YRKKH) in 2008, she quit the show after 8 years to pursue other projects. In 2017, Hina Khan participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatro Ke Khiladi 8 and emerged as a runner-up. Apart from YRKKH, she is also famous for her role of 'Komolika' in Ekta Kapoor's television drama series Kasauti Zindagi Ki. In September 2017, she entered the Big Boss 11 house as a celebrity contestant and became a finalist, emerging as the first runner-up. After appearing in the fourth season as a guest in the TV series Naagin, Khan will act as a main character in the fifth season. In 2020, she made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's psycho-thriller film Hacked.

Image source Hina Khan's Instagram

