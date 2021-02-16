Hina Khan Flaunts Diamond Ring; Fans Clamor To Know If She's Getting Married

Television actor Hina Khan is popularly known for her shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Naagin 5. The actor shared an Instagram reel and a few pictures of herself flaunting a ring for promotion of a brand. Fans commented in huge numbers to know if the actor is getting married.

Hina Khan flaunts a diamond ring

Hina Khan shared an Instagram reel where she flaunted a diamond ring. She posed in the video with a flower bouquet and her ring in the video. Hina wore a white off-shoulder top and a pink skirt. She also added Pehla Nasha from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She shared a few pictures where she is lying on the bed and flaunting a ring. The pictures seem extremely romantic as she wrote, "It's A Yes! Couldn't get anything better than this beautiful Ring on Valentines" She is seen promoting the ring and the jewellery brand. However, there were several fans who congratulated her thinking she got engaged.

Reactions on Hina Khan's photo and reel

As soon as Hina shared the content, her fans commented on her pictures and video in numbers. Fans have started wondering and commenting, "Is Hina Khan engaged". Many fans congratulated her and seemed curious about Hina Khan's relationship. Fans even mentioned that the actor looked extremely beautiful. Some fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Image Source: Hina Khan's Instagram

Is Hina Khan married?

Fans have started wondering if Hina Khan is already married. Hina Khan has been dating Rocky Jaiswal who was the supervising producer of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The couple has been together for almost 8 years. On Valentine's Day, Hina shared a few pictures with her boyfriend Rocky. The day also marks his birthday. In the first picture, the couple is seen enjoying the views of Maldives. Rocky picked Hina up in his arms. She also shared a picture from Holi celebration. Hina wrote, "You and Me, Painting Love all over. Happy Birthday Love" take a look at the pictures here:

