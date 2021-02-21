Hina Khan Earned THIS Much Extra Salary From Her First Job As A Call-center Executive!

Indian actor Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces in the television industry in the past decade. She is best known for the role of 'Akshara Singhania' in one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Khan was one of the Indian television industry's highest-paid actresses in the years 2015 and 2016. However, did you know she worked in a call center before getting into acting and gained an extra salary for her good work? Read more on Hina Khan's trivia.

Hina Khan reveals her first job & first pay-check

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan spilled the beans on her first job and salary. She revealed her first job was in Delhi where she worked in a call center. She worked for 4-5 months and said she was really good at it. She stated she was the highest collecter on the floor for 2-3 months for which she earned an extra salary. She revealed her salary was supposed to be Rs. 25,000 per month, however, to credit the good work she was given Rs. 40,000 in her first paycheck.

Hina Khan's shows and other works

After her successful debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai(YRKKH), she quit the show after 8 years to pursue other projects. In 2017, Hina Khan participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatro Ke Khiladi 8 and emerged as a runner-up. Apart from YRKKH, she is also famous for her role as 'Komolika' in Ekta Kapoor's television drama series Kasauti Zindagi Ki. In September 2017, she entered the Big Boss 11 house as a celebrity contestant and became a finalist, emerging as the first runner-up.

After appearing in the fourth season as a guest in the TV series Naagin, Khan will act as a main character in the fifth season. In 2020, she made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's psycho-thriller film Hacked. She starred in the lead roles along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. Hina Khan was named in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by the United Kingdom-based newspaper Eastern Eye from the year 2013 to 2017. On 20 May 2018, in Delhi, the Former Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. Sheila Dikshit awarded her the 'Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award'. Hina appeared on the cover of FHM India December 2018 edition.

Image Source: Hina Khan's Instagram

