Hina Khan Has Received All These Awards Throughout Her Acting Career | Check Out

Television actor Hina Khan rose to fame after her role as Akshara in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Over the years the actor has played several other roles. She has also won a number of awards for her role as Akshara in the show and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Here is a list of Hina Khan's awards she received throughout her acting career.

Also read | Hina Khan Cuts A Rug To Register Her Entry In The 'silhouette Challenge'; Watch

List of Hina Khan's awards

Hina Khan made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is one of the longest-running show on Indian television where she played the role of Akshara Singhania. Her performance in the show garnered critical appreciation along with several awards. She won the Indian Television Academy Awards in the Best Actress (Popular) category in 2009. In 2010, she won the Best Fresh New Face and Best Actress (Jury) award at the Indian Telly Awards. In 2015 she was awarded the Best Actress Popular award at the Indian Television Academy Awards.

Also read | Hina Khan Shares That She Misses Kangri, An Earthen Pot Used In Kashmir

After 2016, the actor went on to do new projects after she exited the show. In 2018, Hina Khan received the Style Diva award at Gold Awards. She also won an award at the Lion Gold awards in the Most Stylish TV Personality category. Hina Khan's career got another breakthrough when she joined the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika Chaubey. She played a negative role in the show starring Parth Samthan and Erica Fernandes.

Also read | Hina Khan And Mira Rajput Kapoor Show How To Pull Off A Purple Lehenga In Style

In 2019, she won the Best Actor in a Negative Role Female (Jury) and Best Actor in a Negative Role Female (Popular) awards at the Indian Telly Awards. She also won the Best Actor in Negative Role Female award at the Gold award ceremony. At the same award function, Hina also won the Most Fit Actor award and the TV Personality of the Year award. In 2020 she won the Times Power Woman Award for Charismatic TV personality. She also won the DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Awards 2020 in the Iconic Diva category.

Hina Khan's shows

Apart from the two shows, Hina also participated in the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and turned out to be the first runner up. She was also seen as a contestant in reality shows like Kitchen Champion 5 and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She was recently seen in the show Naagin 5 as Nageshwari. The show also featured Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in lead roles.

Also read | When Hina Khan Spoke How She Prepared Herself To Walk The Cannes Red Carpet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.