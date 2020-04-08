Ram Charan Feeds Allu Arjun With Fond Memories Of Their Childhood On His Birthday; See Pic

South superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 37th birthday today i.e. on April 8. On the occasion of his birthday, many celebs are flooding social media with adorable birthday wishes for the actor. Fans saw Rashmika Mandanna, Chiranjeevi and more celebs sending their best wishes for Allu Arjun on his birthday. Even Ram Charan shared an adorable throwback picture of the star.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared a childhood picture of him feeding cake to Allu Arjun. The unseen picture also features megastar Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan shared the picture with a heart-touching note for the actor. Charan wrote how he should be feeding him cake today,however, he cannot because of coronavirus lockdown.

Ram Charan also wrote that instead of feeding Allu Arjun a cake, he decided to feed him memories of their childhood. Ram Charan wished the star happy birthday and also congratulated him for the spectacular first look poster of #AA20 that was released today. The unseen childhood picture of Allu Arjun is much loved by fans.

Have a look at the adorable picture of Allu Arjun shared by Ram Charan here:

Not only Ram Charan, but even megastar Chiranjeevi posted a childhood picture of Allu Arjun to wish him. In the picture, both the stars can be seen twinning. Have a look at the picture here:

The makers of his upcoming movie have also dropped his first look poster and treated fans. Titled Pushpa, Allu Arjun can be seen in a bearded avatar carrying an intense look. Here is how fans of the actor responded to the first look poster:

