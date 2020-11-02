Kajal Aggarwal Shares Pretty A Monochrome Picture Just Before Her Big Day; See Pic

Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal took the internet by a storm as she flaunted her bridal look in a monochrome picture. Donning a white robe, the actor went on to strike a stunning pose as she looks truly unmissable in her pre-wedding shoot. Along with this picture, Kajal Aggarwal also went on to describe the picture in her caption. Fans were quick enough to leave happy and positive comments on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal Aggarwal went on to share a picture of her posing in her gallery as she looks all calm before the wedding. Kajal Aggarwal posted a pretty monochrome picture just before her big day. The actor was seen donning a bathrobe and sported a traditional South Indian style maang tikka and bangles. The actor opted for a sleek mid parted bun accessorised with pretty rose flowers. She went for a simple smokey eyed look with kohled eyes. She completed her bridal look with a small bindi. In the picture, one can also notice her intricate lehenga hanging in the background.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to describe the picture with a sweet caption. She wrote, “Calm before the storm ðŸ¤#kajgautkitched”. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's pre-wedding photo below.

As soon as the actor shared the picture on her handle, fans could not stop themselves from gushing over how gorgeous the picture looks. The post shared by bride-to-be went on to garner heaps of praise, love and positive comments from fans. Some of the users commented on the actor’s look, and some went on to talk about her wedding and the ceremonies. Most of the users were left speechless looking at the post and also made sure they commented with all happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “OMG so beautiful kaaj”. Take a look.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu wedding

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot to Gautam Kitchlu. The actor had been papped earlier celebrating her Haldi ceremony with her family. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a yellow suit matching the occasion with flower jewellery that made her look even more stunning. In the other frames, a happy Kajal can be seen dancing with family members. Take a look at a few photos.

