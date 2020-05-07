RJ Suchitra Wishes Ex-husband Karthik Kumar Spoke About Things 'in A More Dignified Way'

RJ Suchitra is one of the most popular celebrities of Tamil Nadu, who is also a singer, dubbing artist. RJ Suchitra had recently grabbed headlines when her relations had made claims about her mental health. The infamous hashtag which read ‘Suchileaks’ went viral on social media.

RJ Suchitra on ex-husband's video about her mental health

RJ Suchitra recently opened about a lot of things in an interview with a leading media portal and addressed some controversies around her. In the past, her ex-husband Karthik Kumar had released a video where he talked ill about Suchitra. Moreover, he had talked about her mental health conditions and revealed details that had the potential to harm the RJ’s career.

Suchitra admitted to the media portal that when her ex-husband did all of that, she was going through depression and it was a difficult time for her. She felt that he could have done all that he did in a more dignified way. Reportedly, Karthik felt the same way and eventually took the videos down.

Suchitra also revealed that when those videos went viral, a lot of people were confused and her relations at the professional front got tampered. She further talked about some leaked footage that had taken place back in the day. She said that she was shocked that people could pull out private videos of other people and share it publicly. Suchitra revealed that she was shocked and wondered who has got access to those videos and which big hand was behind all of that.

Suchitra told the media portal that till date, she has not seen even one of those videos. She further said that it was not because she did not want to be informed about it, but because she did not want to add another view to those videos. The RJ revealed that although she is still in the process of learning, she is not bitter about anything today. However, she revealed, she is disappointed that people believe convenient things and take sides without even knowing facts.

Suchitra told the media portal that she was thankful for a couple of people who had extended their voice in her support. She said that those people included Amala Paul and said that Amala gave her the benefit of doubt. She said that there are people in the film fraternity who have wished her well for her comeback as an RJ.

Image Credits: Suchitra Singer Twitter

