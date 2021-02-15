If You Love Movies Like 'Uppena', Here's A List Of Similar Movies To Watch Next

Uppena is a romantic drama starring debutant actors. The film is set in Kakinada of 2002 and the plot follows Aasi, a fisherman who falls in love with Bebamma. Her father Raayanam, played by Sethupathi, is a rich zamindar who fiercely protects his daughter to safeguard his family's honour. The film was written and directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana. The plot of the film and the acting skills of the stars have generally been praised in the Uppena review by critics and audiences alike. The film's release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic from April 2020 to February 2021. However, the film had a theatrical release on February 12, 2021, which was Valentine's Day weekend.

'Uppena' Cast

The Uppena cast includes Vaisshnav Tej as Aasirvadham (Aasi), Krithi Shetty as Sangeetha (Bebbamma), Vijay Sethupathi as Kotagiri Sesha Raayanam in lead roles. The film also stars Sai Chand as Jalayya, Aasi's father, Gayatri Jayaraman as Sangeetha's mother, Mahadevan as Raayanam's father, Rajeev Kanakala as MRO. The film is produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. If you love movies like Uppena, here's a list of movies for you below:

Movies like 'Uppena'

Bangaru Bullodu

Bangaru Bullodu is a romantic drama film starring Allari Naresh and Pooja Jhaveri in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around stolen gold and a bank's gold loan section. The film is of the romantic genre and released in 2021 like Uppena and was directed by P. V. Giri.

Gouravam

Gouravam is a 2013 Indian social thriller film starring Allu Sirish and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Gouravam deals with the issue of honour killing. The film, like Uppena, deals with problems of honour killing and other social issues. The film was written and directed by Radha Mohan and was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Murder

Murder is a crime thriller film starring Srikanth Iyyengar, Sahithi Avancha, Gayatri Bhargavi, Keshav Deepak & Ganesh Naidu. The story of the film inspired is based on many true stories including the 2018 Miryalaguda honour killing. Like Uppena, the film deals with the issues of honour killings. The film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Anand Chandra.

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo is a romantic action thriller film starring Naga Chaitanya and Manjima Mohan in the lead. The film tells the story of a happy-go-lucky young man who is in love. However, after an unexpected turn of events, he must rise to the occasion by going against the odds. The film is of the romantic genre like Uppena. The film was written and directed by Gautham Menon.

C/o Kancharapalem

C/o Kancharapalem is a slice of life anthology film which features a cast of over 80 non-actors, most of them native to the neighbourhood the film is set in, Kancharapalem. The story focuses on four couples cutting across age, religion, caste and class barrier in the small town of Kancharapalem. The film, like Uppena, shows people in love dealing with problems caused by societal norms. The film was written and directed by debutant Venkatesh Maha.

World Famous Lover

World Famous Lover is a romantic drama film starring Vijay Deverakonda with Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead the female leads. The film revolves around Gautham, an aspiring writer, who grieves his heartbreak by penning his thoughts in the form of love stories and recognises the mistakes made by him in his relationship. The film is of the romantic genre and released in 2021, like Uppena. The film was written and directed by Kranthi Madhav.

Dorasaani

Dorasaani is a romantic drama film starring debutants Anand Deverakonda and Shivatmika. The film centres around Raju, who belongs to a poor family and falls in love with Dorasani, the daughter of a rich landlord. However, her father stands as a stumbling block to their relationship. The film, just like Uppena, explores the poor boy loves rich girl and the strict father theme. The film was directed by KVR Mahendra.

Paper Boy

Paper Boy is a romantic drama film starring Santosh Sobhan, Riya Suman, and Tanya Hope. The film centers around Ravi, who is a paperboy, and is in a relationship with a rich girl, Dharani. However, the social inequality between them poses a threat to the future they plan on having together. Like Uppena, the film has the rich boy loves poor girl theme. The film was directed by V. Jayashankarr.

Jaanu

Jaanu is a romantic drama film starring Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The film revolves around the reunion of former students some fifteen years after their graduation. The reunion also serves as a chance for the lead characters to resolve issues which resulted in their breakup the first time around. The film is of the romantic genre like Uppena. The film is written and directed by C. Prem Kumar.

Colour Photo

Colour Photo is a period romantic drama film starring Suhas in his first lead role, along with Chandini Chowdary, Sunil, and Harsha Chemudu. The film is set in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in the late-1990s and is said to be the story of a "below-average guy". The film is a romantic film like Uppena and was directed by debutante Sandeep Raj.

