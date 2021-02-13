'Uppena' Movie Shooting Location: Details About The Telugu-language Romantic Drama

During the lockdown, the release dates of several movies were postponed. Uppena is one such Tamil movie whose release date was postponed because of the pandemic. After much delay, the movie finally had a theatrical release recently. The movie is being received well by the audiences across India. It is a Telugu language romantic drama which is written and directed by Bucchi Babu Sana in his debut. The film also features debutant actors Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Popular South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is also playing a prominent role in the movie. He is the antagonist of Uppena movie. As the movie was released recently, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Uppena movie shooting location. For all the people who are wondering about the Uppena shooting location, here is everything you need to know about it.

Uppena movie shooting location

According to a report by thehansindia.com, the first shooting of Uppena happened in Hyderabad. The plot of the movie revolves around the difference between social status and shows the romantic journey of love and problems faced by two youngsters. The report mentioned that the shooting location of Uppena movie in the second schedule was done in various locations across India like Puri, Odisha, Kolkata, Gangtok and Sikkim.

The second leg of the shooting schedule was expected to be of 90 days. Majority of the core cast from the movie was also expected to be at the Uppena shooting location. Hyderabad is the capital city of Telangana state and has various monuments and picturesque locations. The lead character played by Panja Vaishnav Tej is that of a fisherman. The movie has various beautiful locations that add a local flavour to the movie.

Shooting location of Uppena movie

Stills from trailer

Uppena cast and crew recently celebrated the success of their film. The makers of Uppena, Mythri Movie Makers recently took to their social media and shared glimpses of their celebration for the fans. In the post shared by Mythri Movie Makers, filmmaker Sukumar and other makers are seen honouring Buchi Babu Sana with a bouquet. The post was captioned as, “What a daring debut entry to the Cinemas dear director @buchibabu_sana, Let's rock on #Uppena.” Here is a look at the Instagram post.

Image Credits: Stills from the trailer

