'Uppena' Makers Celebrate The Film's Success; Sukumar Praises Buchi Babu Sana

Uppena a Telugu-language romantic drama film written and directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, with Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. The film released on February 12, 2021, and has received good response from critics. IMDb rates the film 7.5 out of 10. Recently, Uppena cast and crew celebrated the success of their film.

Uppena cast and crew celebration

Mythri Movie Makers took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their celebration. In the post, the makers along with filmmaker Sukumar can be seen honouring Buchi Babu Sana with a bouquet. They captioned the post by writing, “What a daring debut entry to the Cinemas dear director @buchibabu_sana, Let's rock on #Uppena.” Fans rushed to the comments section to shower love and praised the movie in large numbers. Take a look below.

The celebration included a cake cutting ceremony. The cake read “Block Buster Uppena.” The makers along with Sukumar spoke a few words on the occasion. Talking to the media, Sukumar said that the film received positive vibes coming in from everywhere as it was released. He thanked the audience and the fans and stated that it was a wonderful moment for him. Buchi gave him a wonderful surprise and made him feel like a real mentor. He used to call him Era, Antra Buchi but after watching the film he was hesitant to call him so. He also said that the film will earn over Rs 100 crore soon.

Producer Naveen Yerneni stated they had made 9 films under their banner so far. The first three movies became blockbusters, and now Uppena too became a blockbuster which made him very happy. He thanked Buchi, the audience and the fans for giving them such a big hit.

Uppena director, Buchi Babu Sana said that the film got a huge opening and positive reviews came in from everywhere. He is happy because he didn't disappoint his mentor Sukumar who had immense faith and belief in his talent. He also thanked the audience.

