Losliya's Father S Mariyanesan Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Losliya’s father S Mariyanesan passed away on November 22, 2020. For those who wanted to know what happened to Losilya’s father, he breathed his last after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Loslya’s fans have taken to Twitter to send condolences to Losliya’s family.

What happened to Losliya’s father?

According to a report by the Indian Express, Losliya’s father S Mariyanesan passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was in Canada when he breathed his last. Fans of the former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant are sharing their condolences on Twitter and wishing for Losliya to stay strong.

This is the most tough time for you #losliya😌God is Testing you😟You should be more strong now Vera vali illa.Take care of your mom.Few of them gone through the same look at them and try to move further😌Dad is always with U.#HeWentSoSoon #EthuNadathurukaKudathu @Kavin_m_0431 pic.twitter.com/rmJCFjW5hU — Dheivanai Lalith (@devi_lalith) November 20, 2020

My deepest condolences to you and your family @Losliyamaria96 . May #Mariyanesan uncle soul Rest In Peace 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Chana Yogeswar (@chara2224) November 16, 2020

#RIPMariyanesanAppa

May god give all the strength to Liya & her Family💔😭🥺 Rip #Mariyanesan APPA🙏🏻#LosliyaMariyanesan stay Strong my love we are with You😭😑☹️ pic.twitter.com/Gg23YFOB9h — Raksh (@Raksh22979129) November 16, 2020

Popular south Indian actor Vanitha Vijayakumar also took to Twitter to console Losliya’s fans. She said in the tweet that Losliya is trying to fly to Sri Lanka to her family. The travel arrangement is made by Vijaya Television’s team.

To all #Losliya fans ...I spoke to her she is devastated and crying..but she will be strong she's trying to fly to srilanka.arranging thru embassy @vijaytelevision team is with her.due to covid pandemic the body can't reach srilanka immediately.ive given her my love and blessings https://t.co/nWMvNV9Xms — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) November 16, 2020

Losliya's father's appearance on Bigg Boss Tamil 3

Losliya’s father had also appeared on one of the episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. During his appearance in the episode, he confronted Losliya on her alleged relationship with South’s one of the popular actor Kavin who was also her fellow Bigg Boss 3 contestant. According to a report by The News Minute, Losliya’s father was not happy with his daughter’s relationship and had come to admonish her for the same. Her mother and sisters had also appeared in that particular episode.

Losliya and Kavin’s on-screen relationship was one of the most talked-about elements on the show. The two appeared to have gotten close with each on the show. But reportedly, the couple has not been seen together since their stints on the show. This is making the fans speculate whether their relationship was scripted or not.

Losliya is a newsreader from Sri Lanka. She was the second runner up on Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She is also set to make her Tamil debut with the movie Friendship. The film will also star cricketer Harbhajan Singh who will make his acting debut with this film. The movie will be directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar. Reportedly, she has also signed up Albert Rajaa’s untitled film starring opposite actor Aari.

