Keerthy Suresh's Birthday: When 'Mahanati' Actress Stunned All With Drastic Weight Loss

Keerthy Suresh is one of the leading ladies of the south-Indian film industry. She has worked mainly in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam language movies. She is the daughter of the film producer and director G Suresh Kumar and Tamil actress Menaka. As she celebrates her birthday today, take a look at the drastic weight-loss the actor went through last year.

Read to know Keerthy Suresh’s drastic weight loss transformation

Actor Keerthy Suresh will ring in her 28th birthday on October 17, 2020. The National-award winning actor surprised her fans with her drastic weight loss photos in 2019. Take a look at her before and after pictures.

According to a New18 report, Keerthy Suresh lost weight for upcoming movies and projects. She was loved for the cuteness that graced her face. Nonetheless, she looks stunning in any avatar she adorns.

Keerthy Suresh has a thriving career. She has delivered stellar performances in many of her movies. Keerthy Suresh is known for her versatility and her ability to mould herself according to the character’s needs.

Keerthy won the National Award For Best Actress for the film Mahanti that released in 2018. It was a biographical film based on the life of the actor Savitri. Her performance in the film won the hearts of critics and audiences. The film was also nominated in various categories at many award shows.

Keerthy Suresh has worked as a child artist before getting cast as the leading lady in films. She earned her role as the lead actor in the Malayalam language movie Geethaanjali. The film released in 2013. She then went to star in various blockbuster movies like Ring Master (2014), Idhu Enna Maayam (2015), Rajini Murugan (2016), Remo (2016). She was last seen in the Tamil movie Penguin which released on Amazon prime Video.

Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram is full of the actor’s personal and professional pictures and videos. She lets her fans know about her upcoming movies and projects via her Instagram handle. She also posts videos of her playing the violin. Her love for dogs is also evident from her social media handle.

Keerthy Suresh has big releases lined up ahead. She will be seen in the movies Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Narendra Nath and Nagesh Kukunoor respectively. Both of these are Telugu language films and are in the post-production phase.

Image courtesy- @keerthysureshofficial

