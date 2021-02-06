Vijay Sethupathi's 'A' To Parineeti's 'The Girl On The Train', Top Trailers Of This Week

The first week of February started with a bang with several new trailer releases in the whole week. From Vijay Sethupathi's A to The Girl on the Train trailer, the last week was full of entertainment for the audience. Here's a look at a few trailer releases of this week that garnered major appreciation from the audience.

Trailer releases this week

A trailer

Vijay Sethupati's A trailer released on February 5. The film A has been directed by a debutant director named Yugandhar Muni. The movie will feature actors Nithin Prasanna and Preethi Asrani in key roles. It has been bankrolled by Geetha Minsala under the Avanthika Productions banner. A trailer highlights a psychological drama right from the start. The trailer takes the viewers on a journey telling a tale of a man presumably trapped in some form of a dream sequence.

Theeni/Ninnila Ninnila trailer

The next movie to make it to the pay-per-view platform Zee Plex is the much anticipated South film "Theeni" (Tamil) or "Ninnila Ninnila" (Telugu), and its trailer is out now. The movie is presented by Bapineedu B, while it is written by Ani I V Sasi who is also the director of the film. The storyline explores the life of Dev, portrayed by Ashok Selvan who is a marvellous chef and is overweight suffering from muscle spasms and insomnia. He starts working at a 5-star restaurant in London, where he meets Ritu Varma and Nithya Menen's characters Tara and Maya.

Pitta Kathalu trailer

Shruti Haasan's Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of the Netflix show Lust Stories. The trailer begins with Shruti Haasan and the narration starts with "Does he know her desire?". Then it pans out to the other cast members where it shows a glimpse of four stories. The anthology will revolve around four women and their journey of love and betrayal. Pitta Kathalu cast features Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde, and Shruti Haasan among others. It is helmed by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. The movie is set to release on February 19.

Uppena trailer

Chiranjeevi's nephew Panja Vaishnav Tej is all set to make his Tollywood debut with the romantic action film Uppena. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the Uppena trailer was released recently. The trailer of the Telugu film begins with Aasi, portrayed by Tej, daydreaming about his love story with Sangeetha, played by Krithi Shetty, and comparing it to that of the likes of Laila-Majnu, Devdas-Parvati, and Romeo-Juliet. Uppena cast includes Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role with Vaishnav as the lead. The movie is produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers.

The Girl on the Train trailer

"The Girl on the Train" trailer released on February 3, 2021. The movie will see Parineeti Chopra playing the lead role of Mira Kapoor, who commutes via a train daily and is a spectator to something that reminds her of her past. The movie has been shot in the UK. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

