If You Loved Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat's Taish, See More Of Them In These Films

Kriti Kharbanda has established herself has a gifted actor even though she is only a couple of films old in Bollywood. She is predominantly known for her work in Tamil, Kanada, and Telugu films. Pulkit Samrat is also one of the forthcoming male actors of the industry. Apart from being an actor, he is also a model. The two have been dating for a while now. The lovebirds have worked in three movies together so far. Read ahead to know their joint projects.

Here are other movies Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have worked in

1. Veerey Ki Wedding

This was the first of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s movies. The movie revolved around a typical Delhi boy Veer, played by Puklit Samrat who falls in love with a Geet, played by Kriti Kharbanda. Veer teaches a lesson to a group of rowdy boys who are eve-teasing a girl. Geet’s father is strictly against violence and upon seeing Veer’s fight does approve of him for Geet. The film is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 2.8.

2. Paagalpanti

This movie released in 2019 and here is where one can see Pulkit and Kriti being paired together again. The movie revolves around three guys who are seen as losers who decided to rob gangsters for money. They hatch the plan for the same worth their girlfriends. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 3.0.

3. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

This was one of Kriti Kharbanda's movies in which she essayed her character flawlessly. The plot of the movie revolves around two adults who love each other and even decide to get married. But the night of the marriage changes the course of their life drastically. The movie is available for streaming on Zee 5 and has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

4. Fukrey

This was one of the most lauded Pulkit Samrat's movies. The movie revolves around three friends who want to make easy and quick money. They approach a notorious woman to convince her to invest in their projects. Later, they are unable to return the money to her. The plot is a laughter riot. The film is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram gives her fans and followers a sneak peek into her life. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat frequently post pictures of each other on their respective social media. They often pose with their dog, Drogo the husky, in front of the camera. This dreamy couple sets major couple goals with their cute photos on Instagram.

According to a report by News 18, during a live session with Pinkvilla, when asked Kriti Kharbanda whether marriage is on cards for the couple, she declined the idea. She said they are taking things slow. She also added that both of them are not ready for marriage yet.

Image courtesy- @kriti.kharbanda Instagram

