If You Loved 'Sacred Games', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Thrilling Gangster Dramas

Gangster dramas are the new 'in' thing after Sacred Games became an instant hit among viewers. Along with Sacred Games, Mirzapur also became popular overnight due to its gripping plot, and the much-awaited second season of the show has now released. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. If one likes gangster dramas, here is a watchlist of shows with a similar plotline.

Here is a watchlist of gangster-drama shows

1. Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is one of the must-watch gangster dramas. It revolves around an investigating officer who while sniffing around for a case. Gets entangled in the activities of the underworld. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

2. The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee starrer, The Family Man, is also one of the most famous web series. It revolves around a world-class spy who is balancing his family life and his highly-demanding job in the National Intelligence Agency. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.6.

3. Narcos

Narcos is one of the most-loved gangster drama shows. It chronicles the life of the famous gangster Pablo Escobar and his drug cartel. He is also the most-wanted man by the intelligence agencies of America. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.8. This is one of the most thrilling gangster dramas to watch.

4. Rangbaaz

This gangster drama series revolves around the criminal activities of one of the most notorious gangsters of Uttar Pradesh. It is based on the real-life events of Shri Prasad Shukla. The is available for streaming on Zee 5 and has an IMDB rating of 8.4.

5. Raktanchal

This show is also based on the real-life criminal activities happening in the state of Uttar Pradesh. It revolves around the dirty politics that were played when major state development work was distributed through tenders. The is available for streaming on MX Player and has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

6. Jamtara

Jamatara is a series based on real events set in the city of Jharkhand. The story of Jamtara revolves around a group of young men who would loot people’s bank accounts via phone calls. This series sheds light on the frequent cyber crimes that people fall victims to. The series has one season so far is available for streaming on Netflix. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

7. Peaky Blinders

This is one of the most acclaimed dramas of all time. It revolves around the criminal activities of the Shelby family, run under the name of Peaky Blinders. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.8.

