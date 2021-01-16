If You Loved Vijay Sethupathi's 'Master', Here Are Other Films Of The Actor To Watch

Tamil actor Vijay Sathupathi's career spans over 16 years and the actor has delivered some of the best films so far. The latest movie starring the actor is Master. Vijay Sethupathi's Master is well received by the audiences in Induan and overseas as well. The plot of Vijay Sethupathi's Master revolves around a teacher who is sent to a juvenile prison to teach students there.

Here, he learns that the person who runs the prison is using the children as mukes of his illegal activities. Vijay Sethupathi in Master plays the role of the prison runner. If one liked Vijay Sethupathi in Master, here are his other best films to watch.

Best of Vijay Sethupathi's movies

1. Sundarapandian

The plot of this movie revolves a man who confesses his feelings to the woman he loves. But rekindled feelings from the past turns the tables and send an array of problems their way. The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.9. This is one of the best of Vijay Sethupathi's movies.

2. Pizza

The plot of its horror film revolves around a pizza delivery boy who lives with a horror fiction writer. One day as he reaches a bungalow to deliver pizza, he realises that some strange things are happening around the house. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8. This is one of the best of Vijay Sethupathi's films.

3. Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara

The plot of this comedy-drama film revolves around a young man whose life turned upside down when he crosses paths with a banker. The banker is under a lot of pressure from his boss to get things done. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1. This is one of the best of Vijay Sethupathi's films.

4. Pannaiyarum Padminiyum

The plot of this 2014 comedy-drama film revolves around a landlord who agrees to take care of his friend's car. But when his friend returns and asks for his car, the landlord's family is reluctant to give it back because they have grown attached to it. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

5. Vikram Vedha

The plot of this 2017 action-thriller revolves around a police officer called Vikram who is working hard to capture a criminal called Vedha. But Vedha surrenders and decides to tell Vikram a story which disrupts his life. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.4.

6. '96

The plot of this 2018 romantic drama film revolves around a photographer who visits his school for a class reunion. During the reunion, he meets his childhood sweetheart after many years which rekindles his feelings. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.6.

