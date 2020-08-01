Ilaiyaraaja's Studio Equipment Damaged, Stolen During COVID-19 Lockdown In Chennai

As per the reports, legendary music director and composer Ilaiyaraaja have filed a complaint with Chennai Police regarding several of his personal belongings, musical instruments, composition notes. In the complaint filed by Ilaiyaraaja, he has stated that his belongings and Ilaiyaraaja's studio equipments have been vandalised and damaged during the COVID-19 lockdown in Chennai. The reports also added that the complaint filed by Ilaiyaraaja has alleged the studio owner’s heir and his henchmen for causing the damage.

Ilaiyaraaja's studio equipment damaged, stolen

Reportedly, Ilaiyaraaja's studio equipment, his personal belongings, musical instruments, composition notes were all kept in the suite of a private studio which was recently vandalised. Ilaiyaraaja has claimed that the damage was done by the studio owner’s heir and his men. The reports added that the Prasad Studios in question here does not originally belong to Ilaiyaraaja. The music director has claimed that it was handed over to him by its original owner and late film personality LV Prasad.

In his complaint, Ilaiyaraaja has mentioned that LV Prasad offered and gave the entire block of the recording theatre to him as a mark of respect for his work in the film industry in 1977. He further added that late LV Prasad gave a specific area to him exclusively and permitted him to possess and utilise the property as his own without any obstruction.

Ilaiyaraaja and Prasad studios

Ilaiyaraaja further claimed that he had used the said Prasad studios for nearly 25 years after the demise of its original owner LV Prasad. This was done with knowledge and recognition of his heir Ramesh Prasad.

Stating the problems, Ilaiyaraaja mentioned that after the original owner’s grandson Sai Prasad took over the property, the alleged issues began. Reportedly, in his complaint, Ilaiyaraaja has mentioned that last year Sai Prasad and his men had unlawfully threatened him to disconnect the water and electricity supply and had also entered forcibly and attempted to get Ilaiyaraaja out of the premises.

Reportedly, Ilaiyaraaja has alleged Sai Prasad for damaging his valuable instruments and other belongings in his complaint. He has sought immediate action to ensure that his valuable possessions are safe and unharmed. He also asked to take immediate action as he has received credible information that his instruments and belongings are being sold in the black market.

