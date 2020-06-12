Kamal Haasan Says He Was Engrossed In Ilaiyaraaja's Music, Found AR Rahman Much Later

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan and music maestro AR Rahman were recently involved in an Instagram live together. During their live session, Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman opened up about their interests in music, Kamal Haasan’s movies among other things. During the live session, Kamal Haasan revealed that he was very much consumed in Ilaiyaraaja’s songs during the 1990s and he got to know about AR Rahman much later in his life. Here is what he said.

Kamal Haasan reveals he found AR Rahman much later

Ilaiyaraaja is one of Kamal Haasan’s favourite music composers in the entertainment industry. During the live session, Kamal Haasan said that everybody thinks that he picks up talent in the entertainment industry before it gets famous. However, he found AR Rahman after he got popular in the 1990s. Talking about that, Kamal Haasan said that it was because he was engrossed in Ilaiyaraaja’s songs and music during that time.

Kamal Haasan praises AR Rahman

The Chachi 420 actor also praised AR Rahman during their interaction. He said that AR Rahman makes work look very easy. He also revealed that working with AR Rahman as a director made him happy as he makes the atmosphere very comfortable for the director.

Talking about AR Rahman’s music, Kamal Haasan said that his music is magical and there is no repetitiveness in it and his songs are still magic after all these years. He further praised AR Rahman by saying that the listeners think there might be a flute interlude in the song and that is when he surprises them with something else.

During their live interaction, Kamal Haasan revealed that he has worked with AR Rahman on a new song. The actor called the song as AR Rahman’s best work to date. He further mentioned that he would have been very jealous if the song had gone to any other actor.

Talking about their upcoming song, Kamal Haasan said that AR Rahman composed the song on the same day when he finished with writing the song. They are looking forward to releasing the song very soon and they are very excited about it. The two stalwarts will be reuniting again after 19 years for Thalaivan Irukkindran. It is a sequel to Kamal Haasan’s hit film Thevar Magan.

