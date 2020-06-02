Ilaiyaraaja's Top Music Compositions In Bollywood That Fans Must Listen

Ilaiyaraaja will be celebrating his 77th birthday on June 2, at home, amid the lockdown. He is known as the maestro of music and has composed over 8,000 songs since the year 1976. Ilaiyaraaja has made an impact not only in the Tamil, Telugu, Kanada and Malayalam music industry, but the legend is popular in Bollywood too. Here are Ilaiyaraaja's top 10 Hindi songs that are popular even today.

Ilaiyaraaja's top Hindi songs that are loved by all

Aye Zindagi

The song Aye Zindagi from the film Sadma is one of Ilaiyaraaja's best Hindi songs. The music was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and the song was sung by Suresh Wadkar. The film starred noted actors Sridevi and Kamal Haasan.

Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein

The song Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein is also from the film Sadma, starring Kamal Haasan and Sridevi. The song Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein was sung by Yesudas and the music of this song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Cheeni Kum

Cheeni Kum starred actors Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in the lead roles. The title song's music of the film Cheeni Kum was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The song was sung by Shreya Goshal.

Yeh Hawa Yeh Fiza Deewano Ka

Another popular song of Ilaiyaraaja was this song Yeh Hawa Yeh Fiza Deewani Ka, from the film Sadma. The music of this song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja while it was sung by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar.

Botany Chhodenge Matinee Dekhenge

From the film Shiva, the song Jagadi Jagadi Jagadi Ja was another popular song composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The song was sung by Suresh Wadkar, Udit Narayan, S. Janki, Franco and Sunil.

Fikar Na Kar Pyare

Another popular song composed by Ilaiyaraaja was the song Fikar Na Kar Paye, from the movie Mahadev. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and featured actors Vinod Khanna and Parveen Babi.

Mudhi Mudhi Ittefaq Se

The song Mudhi Mudhi Ittefaq Se is another popular song from the movie Paa. The movie featured actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan. The song was sung by Shilpa Rao while the music of this song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Ishq E Phillum

The song Ishq E Phillum is a popular song from the movie Shamitabh. The music of this song is composed by Illaiyaraaja and the song was sung by Suraj Jagan, Shaan and Hariharan.

Foolishq

Illaiyaraaj collaborated with R Balki for composing the music for the song Foolishq. The song is from the film Ki& Ka, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Kaun Dagar Kaun Shehar

The song Kaun Dagar Kaun Shehar was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and the music was composed by Illaiyaraaja. The song is from the film Lajja starring Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Mahima Chaudhary and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

