Ben Stokes Takes Scorching Catch To Restrict India To 337 In First Innings: WATCH

Ben Stokes plucked a one-handed stunner to wrap up the Indian innings at 337 as England gained an imposing 241-run lead over the hosts. On Day 4 of the ongoing Chennai Test, Team India resumed batting at 257-6 with spinners R Ashwin and Washington Sundar rapidly adding another 48 runs to their overnight score. However, Ashwin’s dismissal triggered a mini-collapse as India lost their last four wickets for just 32 runs.

India vs England 1st Test updates: India hand England a 241-run first innings advantage

Innings Break!



India all out for 337 in the first innings. England second innings to get underway shortly.



Ben Stokes snares a blinder at first slip to leave Washington Sundar stranded on 85*

India’s No.11 Jasprit Bumrah arrived at the crease at 323-9. Washington Sundar, who was 71* at the time, added another 14 runs to India’s total. Left with two deliveries to negotiate the 94th over of the Indian innings, Sundar’s batting partner Bumrah handed James Anderson his second wicket of the match by nicking one to Ben Stokes at first slip.

Stokes, diving low to his right, plucked a one-handed stunner to send Jasprit Bumrah back to the pavilion. His catch restricted India to just 337 as England gained a 241-run first innings advantage over the hosts. Here is a look at Ben Stokes’ sensational effort on the field on Day 4.

Stokes stunner deny Indian resistance, watch video

India vs England 1st Test updates

At the time of publishing, England reached 1-1 from two overs in their second innings. They lost opener Rory Burns off the first ball of the innings to Indian off-spinner R Ashwin. Earlier, the Indians compiled 337 on the back of Rishabh Pant’s 91 and Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 85 in comparison to England’s 578. Dom Bess collected four Indian wickets and he was ably assisted by James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, all contributing with two wickets each.

