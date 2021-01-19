Michael Vaughan Terms India's Historic Win As 'egg Smashed On His Face', Fans Troll Him

Michael Vaughan has just not been on the right side of his predictions during this India vs Australia test series. The former English captain has once again become the butt of jokes after the last of his predictions'for the India tour of Australia 2020-21 - all tilted in favour of the hosts - fell flat also after India's glorious win in the India vs Australia 4th Test. To be fair to him though, the Indian team has defied all expectations, not just Vaughan's and he too, can appreciate the manner in which they have proven him wrong.

Wow .. That has to go down as one of the greatest if not the greatest Test victory of all time !! Egg on my face over here in the UK .. but I love to see character & skill .. India have it in abundance .. btw @RealShubmanGill & @RishabhPant17 are future superstars ! #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2021

Michael Vaughan trolled one last time as India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The last bastion in a long line of bad, bad predictions, has broken for Michael Vaughan as India have breached the fortress Gabba and beaten Australia 2-1 in the Test series. Early in the tour, Vaughan had predicted that not only would Australia defeat India comprehensively in all formats of the game, but that they would whitewash India 4-0 in the Test series. While India did lose the ODI series 1-2, they carried the momentum of the 3rd ODI into the T20Is and won the series 2-1.

Early call ... I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly ... #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 27, 2020

Vaughan's Test series claims were further emboldened by India's shocking 36-run all-out defeat in the 1st Test at Adelaide. However, the Men in Blue scripted a comeback of the kind that is sure to be talked about for many many decades to come, winning the famed Boxing Day Test, setting up one of the best Test draws of modern times at Sydney and now, cleaning up the tour with a legendary win at the Australian 'fortress', Tje Gabba.

Vaughan has been at the receiving end of some hilarious, some harsh memes from the enthusiastic Indian fans on Twitter through the series and has been forced to backtrack on his initial prediction time and again. However, now that there is no space left for him to defiantly wait for Australia to somehow nab the series, the English legend has given in to making a slew of witty, self-deprecating comments on Twitter, admitting that India's win has left him with "egg on his face". He has also previously said that he was having "humble pie for breakfast" after India's win in Melbourne.

It is requested that you keep predicting whitewash of India in overseas test tours. Your egg on the face predictions are lucky for us. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 19, 2021

We are really thankful to @MichaelVaughan for predicting a whitewash for India. We wish him a best of luck for future endeavors. — Rakesh Aggarwal (@agg_raka) January 19, 2021

I seem to getting a lot of tweets from #India !!! 😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2021

India vs Australia 4th test win

The one prediction that Vaughan seems to have gotten right is his prediction from earlier in the series that Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant would go on to do great things for India. After the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Gill played a match-winning knock of 91 alongside Pujara, who braved multiple balls on his body to make 56. Coming in to bat on Tuesday, most people were of the opinion that India would work towards a draw, but Pant's massive and 89* (courtesy of a drop from Tim Paine) made it clear that India were there to win.

Image credits: AP

