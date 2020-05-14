'Indian 2' Makers Contemplating To Release Kamal Haasan Starrer In Two Parts?

Though only 60 per cent of Indian 2's shooting is complete, the makers of the Kamal Haasan starrer reportedly have six hours long content for editing. The report further reveals that since the film is shot elaborately, the makers are contemplating releasing the Kamal Haasan starrer in two parts, just like the Baahubali series. The makers of Indian 2 reportedly started editing the Kamal Haasan starrer last week after the Tamil Nadu government gave the nod to start the production process.

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead went on-floor last year. However, the shooting was perturbed due to an accident that occurred on the sets. Later, the pandemic caused a delay in the shoot of Indian 2, which also led to speculations claiming that the Kamal Haasan starrer has been shelved. However, the makers of the upcomer, recently, cleared the air and revealed that the movie is on track and will resume its shoot soon after the lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, Indian 2 is reported to be the sequel to Haasan and Shankar's 1996 hit movie of the same name. While the original had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Urmila Matondkar, Manisha Koirala, Nedumudi Venu, Sukhanya, and Sentil in pivotal roles, Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bobby Simha in the lead. Indian 2 is directed by Shankar and is produced by Lyca Productions.

What's next for Indian 2 star Kamal Haasan?

Indian 2 was touted to be Kamal Haasan's comeback movie after he announced his retirement early last year. However, certain media reports have emerged revealing that the actor has signed a few more projects, and reportedly wants to continue with acting and politics simultaneously.

Kamal Haasan has reportedly signed a movie with Gautham Vasudev Menon, which is reported to be the sequel to his 2006 hit movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. While the original featured Jyothika, Prakash Raj, and Daniel Bajaj in pivotal roles, the cast and crew of the upcomer are yet to be announced.

Besides the upcomer, there are rumours that Kamal Haasan will join Anushka Shetty and Mohanlal in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. The movie, titled Puratchi Thalaivi, is currently in the pre-production stage. According to media reports, the makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the film.

