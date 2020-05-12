Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Post-production Work Resumes After Authorities Lift Restriction

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) had urged the Tamil Nadu government to grant permission to start the post-production work on some of the stalled Kollywood projects a few weeks ago. On Friday the authorities permitted to start the post-production work adhering to the safety standards. Following which, the makers of Indian 2 have reportedly resumed the post-production of the Kamal Haasan starrer.

According to reports, the post-production work of Indian 2 has started, and the makers are currently editing the Kamal Haasan starrer in two different studios. The shooting of Indian 2 came to a standstill after the lockdown was imposed to curtail the spread of coronavirus. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead is reported to be the sequel to director Shankar and Kamal Haasan's 1996 hit of the same name.

Reports reveal that a few scenes with Kamal Haasan and the Indian 2 cast are impending, which the makers plan to shoot after the nationwide lockdown is lifted. However, with the post-production work starting in full-swing, surely, Indians will soon see the light of day. Besides Indian 2, movies like Chakra, Raangi, among others have resumed the pre-production work.

What's next for Kamal Haasan?

Interestingly, Indian 2 was touted to be Kamal Haasan's comeback movie after he announced his retirement early last year. However, certain media reports have emerged revealing that the actor has signed a few more projects, and reportedly wants to continue with acting and politics simultaneously.

Kamal Haasan has reportedly signed a movie with Gautham Vasudev Menon, which is reported to be the sequel to his 2006 hit movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. While the original featured Jyothika, Prakash Raj, and Daniel Bajaj in pivotal roles, the cast and crew of the upcomer are yet to be announced.

Besides the upcomer, there are rumours that Kamal Haasan will join Anushka Shetty and Mohanlal in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. The movie, titled Puratchi Thalaivi, is currently in the pre-production stage. According to media reports, the makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the film.

