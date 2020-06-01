'Naagin 3' Actor Pearl V Puri Helps More Than 100 Spot Boys Financially During Lockdown

During the current lockdown, a lot of industries have been affected adversely and the entertainment industry is also one of it. As the shoots of TV shows have been postponed, the cast and crew of those TV shows are finding it difficult to survive as they have no source of income. Recently, the Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri came ahead to help the spot boys who had worked on his TV shows. The actor immediately helped the spot boys when he found out that they were struggling to survive during the lockdown.

In a recent media interaction, the Naagin 3 actor opened up about the same. Pearl said that he recently received a couple of calls from spot boys who were a part of his TV shows like Naagin 3. The spot boys shared that they were in a tough spot and were facing problems due to the lockdown. Pearl thought that there would be so many others like them from the film industry.

That is when he felt that he should do whatever he can in his capacity to help as he felt that it is his responsibility to help them. Pearl V Puri further added that he asked for a list of spot boys which included their contacts and bank details. The list he received had more than 100 names from one particular production house. Pearl V Puri said that he immediately transferred money into their accounts.

Talking about the lockdown and current pandemic situation in the country, the actor added that he will always do whatever he can for people who are in need. He also said that he hopes for this pandemic to end soon so that everyone can go back to their lives. He also urged everyone to stay home and stay safe till it gets over.

The Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri is also looking after the street dogs in his locality. He has been feeding the stray dogs near his building since the lockdown was imposed. Pearl V Puri is an avid animal lover and has been feeding the strays from neighbouring areas too.

