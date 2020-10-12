'Irandam Kuththu' Director Apologises To Veteran Director Bharathiraja For Old Tweet

Director Santhosh P Jayakumar who a few days ago had condemned veteran director Bharathiraja's reaction to his forthcoming movie Irandam Kuththu's teaser, recently, apologised to the director. On Saturday, October 10, the Irandam Kuththu director issued a public apology online. In the letter, he apologised to Bharathiraja for his harsh reaction and stated that the veteran director is an inspiration to all upcoming directors. Santhosh also promised that the upcoming marketing material of Irandam Kuththu will not hurt the emotions and sentiments of anyone.

Check out 'Irandam Kuththu' director's letter

Also Read | 'Irandam Kuththu' Director Santhosh Reacts To Bharathiraja's Letter Condemning His Film

A few days ago, Bharathiraja, in an open letter, called the teaser of Irandam Kuththu distasteful and requested the censor board to have a tight grip over a movie's content. He exclaimed the movie's trailer as vulgar. Following Bharathiraja's open letter, Santhosh took a jibe at the director by sharing a picture from his film, Tik Tik Tik (1981) online. In the photo was actor Kamal Haasan posing with three women wearing a swimsuit. Sharing the picture, Santhosh wrote, "With all due respect to him Tik Tik Tik movie in 1981 How do you do all this cool stuff?". (sic) The tweet was later deleted by Irandam Kuththu director.

Also Read | As 'Irandam Kuththu' Teaser Releases, Here's A Throwback To The Controversy The Movie Had

Irandam Kuththu, starring Santhosh and Karishma Kaul in the lead is a horror-comedy. The movie is the sequel to Gautham Karthik and Yashika Aanand starrer Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu (2018). The movie also features actors like Akrithi Singh, Meenal Sahu, Daniel Annie Pope, Rajendiran, Ravi Mari, among others in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Santhosh, and produced by S Hari Bhaskaran under his production house.

Also Read | 'Irandam Kuthu' Cast: Main Cast Memebers In Movie And What They Are Most Known For

The movie interestingly marks the acting debut of Santhosh, who made his directorial debut with Hara Hara Mahadevaki in 2017. Santhosh P Jayakumar will be essaying the titular role in the horror-comedy, which is written and directed by him. Interestingly, the teaser of the film released a few days ago has garnered a positive reaction from the audience. The teaser recently crossed 2 million views online. Irandam Kuththu went on floors last year and is expected to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | 'Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu' Sequel's First Look Poster Revealed; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.