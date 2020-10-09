'Irandam Kuththu' Director Santhosh Reacts To Bharathiraja's Letter Condemning His Film

Writer-director Santhosh P Jayakumar, on Thursday, October 8, reacted to veteran director Bharathiraja's letter condemning his forthcoming movie Irandam Kuththu's teaser. He shared a picture from Bharathiraja's 1981 film Tik Tik Tik, where actor Kamal Haasan is posing with three women wearing a swimsuit, and wrote, "With all due respect to him Tik Tik Tik movie in 1981 How do you do all this cool stuff?". (sic) Interestingly, a few days back, Bharathiraja in an open letter condemned Santhosh P Jayakumar's new film Irandam Kuththu's teaser.

In the open letter, Bharathiraja called the trailer distasteful and requested the censor board to have a tight grip over a movie's content. He exclaimed the movie's trailer as vulgar. Irandam Kuththu that also marks the acting debut of Santhosh P Jayakumar is the sequel to his 2018 film Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu.

la idha paathu koosadha kannu, ippo koosirucho...? @Danielanniepope @Rockfortent @behindwoods @news7tamil https://t.co/ZcGzsKAAfs pic.twitter.com/I7zqtWGMqs — Santhosh P Jayakumar (@santhoshpj21) October 8, 2020

Irandam Kuththu, starring Santhosh and Karishma Kaul in the lead is a horror-comedy. The movie also features actors like Akrithi Singh, Meenal Sahu, Daniel Annie Pope, Rajendiran, Ravi Mari, among others in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Santhosh and is the sequel to Gautham Karthik and Yashika Aanand starrer Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu (2018). The first teaser of Irandam Kuththu recently released. It met with mixed reactions from the moviegoers.

"Super teaser bro.. Waiting to Watch the movie in Theatre," responded a moviegoer to Irandam Kuththu's teaser. Meanwhile, a section of the moviegoers condemned the teaser for its content. Interestingly, Irandam Kuththu's teaser hit a million views in two days.

Super teaser bro.. Waiting to Watch the movie in Theatre.. Watched your IndiaGlitz interview.. You have so much clarity on what you are doing..👍💥 But antha Anchor ah vachu senjutinga ji.. Inimae entha Youtube Channel uh ungala interview keka maatanga.. 😂😂 — லியோனல் மெஸ்ஸி 🇦🇷 (@lionel_kartik25) October 7, 2020

Santhosh P Jayakumar to make his acting debut with Irandam Kuththu

Santhosh P Jayakumar who made his directorial debut with romantic-comedy Hara Hara Mahadevaki in 2017 will be making his acting debut with Irandam Kuththu. Santhosh P Jayakumar will be essaying the titular role in the horror-comedy, which is written and directed by him. Irandam Kuththu went on floors last year and is expected to hit the marquee soon.

