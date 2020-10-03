Who Is Nikki Tamboli? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Actor

South beauty Nikki Tamoli, known for her acting skills and glamorous avatar, often goes on to make headlines for several reasons. The actor has featured in the South Indian film industry and has been a part of popular south movies. The actor also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on her social media handle. Here’s taking a look at the actor’s bio, career, pictures and more.

Born on August 21, 1996, Nikki hails from Maharashtra's Aurangabad, where she did her schooling and higher education. Talking about her inclination to show business, the actor always wanted to make her mark in the modelling industry. As a result, after her studies, the actress began her career as a model and even appeared in a few TV advertisements.

Career

Nikki Tamboli made her film debut with Adith Arun's 2019 Telugu movie Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. The film was helmed by Santhosh P. Jayakumar and bankrolled by Blue Ghost Pictures, Mango Music. The film also starred Bhagyashree Mote, Motta Rajendran, Chandrika Ravi and Krishna Murali Posani in lead roles.

The plot revolved around a group of friends who were planning to party hard and rent a villa in Bangkok only to discover that the place is haunted. After this, Nikki was seen in prominent films like Kanchana 3 and Thippara Meesam where she went on to gain major popularity.

The film Kanchana 3 was written, helmed and acted by Lawrence Raghavendra and the film also starred Oviya, Vedika, Nikki Tamboli, Kovai Sarala and Soori in lead roles. The plot revolves around a young man who gets easily scared gets possessed by a ghost who is trying to seeking revenge. The film went on to receive positive reviews from fans and movie buffs for their acting skills and storyline.

Fan following and social media posts

The actor goes on to share stunning and glamorous pictures on her social media handle that send fans in a tizzy. Nikki also enjoys about half a million followers on Instagram. Off late, the actor has been giving glimpses of her new photoshoot pictures that have left fans all gaga over it. Along with the post, the actor also goes on to pen some fun and quirky captions relating it to the pictures. Take a look at her recent pictures below.

