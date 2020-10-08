Subodh Bhave Shares New Look From Upcoming Serial 'Chandra Aahe Sakshila'; See Photo

Chandra Ahe Sakshila is an upcoming Marathi-language television show. It features popular actor Subodh Bhave as the male lead. Earlier a teaser of the serial was dropped which made many fans excited. However, a premiere date is not revealed yet and it seems like a long wait for the fans.

Subodh Bhave shares clean shave picture awaiting Chandra Ahe Sakshila date

Subodh Bhave took to his Instagram handle to share a new picture of himself showing his clean-shaven look. It is said to be his look from the upcoming serial Chandra Ahe Sakshila, which he also mentioned in the caption. The picture has Subodh resting his face on his hand and focusing on the watch while he gives a poker expression. It hints that the actor is waiting for the release of his new show.

Subodh Bhave’s post grabbed much attention from his followers. Many praises his new look and even left red heart and fire emoticons. The actor was seen donning salt and pepper look for the past months, so this new look was loved by his fans. Some also wrote that they are waiting for the show to release and see their favourite star on the screen.

Chandra Ahe Sakshila teaser was released a few days ago. It introduced Subodh Bhave and his new avatar for the show. The teaser has the actor standing in front of a flower shop. It is a slow-motion scene where Subodh buys mogra flowers. He is wearing a formal outfit with sling office bag, hinting that it could be a family drama show. It ends with Subodh Bhave walking on the street smiling. The release date and cast of the serial are not announced yet, but it has already caught many eyes with the appears of Subodh. Take a look at the teaser below.

Subodh Bhave is a writer, actor, producer and a director who prominently worked in Marathi Cinema. He has received appreciations for his performances in movies like Balgandharva, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush, Balak Palak, and more. His appearance in television shows includes Tula Pahate Re, Ka Re Durava, Zunj, Kala Nakalat and more.

