'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 7, 2020: Prachi Gains Consciousness

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 7, 2020. Read ahead to know what happened in Kumkum Bhagya latest episode.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 21, 2020: Abhi Plans To Stop The Marriage

Kumkum Bhagya written update

The Kumkum Bhagya oct 7 episode starts as Rhea meets with an accident and calls Aaliya. Just as Aaliya says that she is coming there to pick her up, Rhea says that she is fine. Aaliya asks if everything was fine then how did she meet with an accident. Rhea says that she was driving rashly because she was thinking about those two. Just as Aaliya asks who are “those two”, Rhea says that she was thinking about Prachi and her mother, Pragya.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 22, 2020: Rhea Meets With An Accident

Rhea says that she has hurt Prachi’s mother and she was crying a lot. Just as Aaliya asks Rhea if Prachi died, Rhea says no but she reveals that Prachi’s mother came to know about everything Rhea has been doing with Prachi. When Aaliya asks how Pragya came to know about everything, Rhea tells her that she herself told Pragya everything in frustration and even told her that Rhea tried to kill Prachi. Rhea tells Aaliya that after knowing about everything, Pragya slapped her.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 5, 2020: The Truck-driver Escapes

In the hospital, the doctors say that Prachi is still critical as they keep checking her. Just as Sarita behen rings the temple bell, Prachi opens her eyes. The nurse tells the doctor that Prachi is gaining consciousness. As the doctors come out of the room, Ranbir asks them about Prachi’s health. The doctor tells him that Prachi is better and has gained consciousness. The nurse comes out and says that Prachi is calling her mother and so Shahana goes to call Pragya.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For Oct 6: Pragya Gets To Know About Rhea's Web Of Lies

Ranbir asks the doctor if he can meet Prachi until her mom comes. The doctors allow Ranbir to go to the ICU and he rushes inside to meet Prachi. Ranbir tells Prachi that he knows she wants to meet her mother but he came and he hopes that Prachi doesn’t mind. Prachi says no she doesn’t mind. Ranbir sits next to her and tells her that he can’t see Prachi in this condition. He says that he was very afraid of losing Prachi and couldn’t stop himself from crying. They look at each other and Aisa Hua plays in the background. Stay tuned to know more about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.