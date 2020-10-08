'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For October 7, 2020: Virat Gets Beaten Up

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki October 7 episode, starts as Virat asks Preeto and Harak Singh if they are ready to accept his bet. Harak Singh asks Virat to bring his parents to talk and refuses to make any bet with him. Virat tells them that this is the only chance they will get to get rid of him, otherwise, he won’t leave from here. Read further to know what happened in this episode.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Sept 28: Virat Re-gains Consciousness

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update

While Virat is talking to Heer’s family, Heer asks Virat if he didn’t hear what her dadu (Harak Singh) said to him. Heer asks Virat if he has any shame and asks him to leave her house. Virat says bye to Heer and leaves her house.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update: Heer Decides To Walk Out Of Virat's Life

Preeto goes running after Virat and stops him. Preeto says that she is folding her hands and requesting Virat to leave Heer alone. Virat tells Preeto that if she is folding her hands before him then he will touch her foot. Virat falls down on Preeto’s feet and begs her to give Heer’s hands in his hand. Preeto gets surprised at his behaviour. Virat removes his chef’s apron and cap and hands it over to Preeto, asking her to give it to Heer. Virat asks Preeto to give Heer to him otherwise he will snatch her from all of them. The song, Tu Hi Mera Khuda plays in the background while Virat leaves from there in his car. Preeto throws away the chef’s apron and cap and goes back to the house.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Oct 5, 2020: Virat Gets Drunk At Party

When Virat comes behind the three of them again, Harak Singh complains to the security. Just as the guards come and start hitting Virat, Heer shouts “Virat” and starts crying. Preeto stops Heer and tells her that this is all a part of the game and if she doesn’t stop then they will lose. The song, Tere Ishq Hai plays in the background as Virat gets beaten up. Heer cries for him and says that she can’t see Virat in such a pain just to win the bet. Heer bites Preeto’s hand and runs towards Virat. Heer holds Virat and takes his head in her lap. Stay tuned to know more about Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For October 6, 2020: Heer Leaves Virat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.